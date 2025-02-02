Missouri Wrestling Falls to No. 22 Oklahoma, The Buzz, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025
Missouri wrestling fell 23-13 to No. 22 Oklahoma Saturday evening, being unable to build on top of three straight wins. Missouri won three out of the 10 matches.
Oklahoma opened the duel with four straight wins, with redshirt sophomore James Conway earning the first victory on the night for Missouri in the 157-pound bout in a 8-2 decision. This was followed up by Cam Steed winning in the 165-pound bout in a 13-3 Major Decision.
The loss drops Missouri to 5-8 on the season and 4-2 in Big 12 play.
The Tigers next compete Sunday, staying in the state of Oklahoma to take on No. 3 Oklahoma State (11-0, 8-0 Big 12).
Sunday's Mizzou Schedule
• Wrestling at No. 3 Oklahoma State - Watch
• Women's basketball vs. Tennessee in Columbia at 2 p.m. — Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Friday's Mizzou Results
• Men's basketball won 88-61 over Mississippi State - Recap
• Wrestling lost 13-23 at No. 22 Oklahoma
• Tennis won 4-0 over Saint Louis
• Swim and dive wrapped up the Air Force Diving Invitational in Colorado Springs, Colo., taking first place for the three-day event.
Did you notice?
• After its win over Mississippi State, Missouri basketball moved up seven spots in the KenPom rankings to No. 23. The Tigers also hold the 13th-best offensive rating, earning a 120.8 grade.
• In a new mock draft on NFL.com, analyst Eric Edholm projected that Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou will be selected with the No. 11 overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers and wide receiver Luther Burden with pick No. 31 by the Philadelphia Eagles.
• On the final day of the Dr. Rick McGuire Invitational, Missouri track and field teams set multiple program records. Jonathan Seremes recorded a 16.94 meter mark in the triple jump, is the best in the nation this season and broke the program record for the event. Additionally, Kristi Perez-Snyman's score of 1.86m on high jump broke the program record and stands at No. 6 nationally.
Countdown to Missouri's 2025 Football Season Opener
209 days.
