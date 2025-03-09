Mizzou Football Names Facility in Honor of Former RB; The Buzz, Sunday, March 9
Missouri Tigers football players will now be constantly reminded of Cody Schrader's drive and impact on the program.
On Saturday, the program dedicated its athletic performance center as the Cody Schrader Athletic Performance Center. The team utilizes it for weight and agility training.
The center was a gift from donors Steve and Lisa Trulaske. Steve played a vital role in getting Schrader from Division II Truman State to Missouri, telling head coach Eli Drinkwitz to look at the running back's film after he led all of Division II in rushing yards in the 2022 season.
The team held a celebration to officially dedicate the facility Saturday morning, with Schrader, his family, Drinkwitz, the Trulaskes, former quarterback Brady Cook along with the current roster and coaching staff attending.
"When I first got here it wasn't about the stats, it wasn't about the yardage, it wasn't about anything like that. It was to prove that I belong," Schrader said at the event. "This is just a really special moment, and I could not be more thankful."
Saturday's Mizzou Results
• No. 15 Men's basketball lost 91-83 to No. 19 Kentucky to end the regular season: RECAP
• Softball lost 4-5 to Kentucky, falling to 0-2 in the series
• Baseball won both games of a doubleheader over Binghamton, winning the first game 16-6, and the second game 4-2.
• Wrestling on Day 1 of the Big 12 Championships: RECAP
Three Missouri wrestlers (Keegan O'Toole, Cam Steed and Kade Moore) earned themselves a spot in the semifinals. This earned all three a bid in the NCAA Championship, held from March 20-22. In the semifinals, two (O'Toole and Steed) advanced to the Big 12 finals.
Sunday's Mizzou Schedule
• Wrestling: O'Toole will be competing against Dean Hamiti of Oklahoma State.
Steed will compete against Peyton Hall of West Virginia.
Session 3 begins at noon CT, and Session IV at 8 p.m. Both will be broadcast on ESPNU - Watch, Live Stats
• No. 7 Gymnastics vs. No. 13 Auburn at noon in the Hearnes Center on the SEC Network- Watch, Live Stats
• Softball at No. 23 Kentucky at 3:30 p.m. on the SEC Network - Watch, Live Stats
• Baseball vs. Binghamton at 1 p.m. on the SECNetwork+ - Listen, Live Stats
Did you notice?
• After the dedication of the training facility, Cook and Schrader both made their way to the men's basketball game against Kentucky.
• Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates made an appearance on ESPN's "College Gameday," where he invited the crew to come to a Missouri game next season.
• NFL draft analyst Matt Miller of ESPN listed former Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III and offensive lineman Armand Membou as two draft prospects with a true "Round-1 grade." Though there's 32 picks in the first round, most NFL teams place a Round-1 grade on less than 32 prospects — Miller listed 14.
Burden was one of two wide receivers listed, only accompanied by Colorado's Travis Hunter.
"Burden is an explosive wide receiver in the mold of (Steffon) Diggs or DJ Moore," Miller wrote. He has the strength (6-foot, 206 pounds) to run through defenders and the speed (4.41 in the 40) to run past them."
Membou was one of two offensive tackles, joined by Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr.
"Membou is an ascending prospect who showed remarkable improvement throughout his junior season before entering the 2025 draft," Miller wrote.
