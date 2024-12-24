Mizzou Football's New Offensive Trio; The Buzz, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024
Missouri's offense is going to look much different in 2025 than it did in 2024.
The Tigers will lose several key players on offense, including quarterback Brady Cook, running back Nate Noel and receivers Theo Wease Jr. and Luther Burden III. To continue their trajectory of competing in the upper echelon of the SEC, it needed to make moves in the transfer portal to find some replacements.
On paper, it seems that Missouri has been able to accomplish that.
Next season's starting quarterback was the biggest question facing the Tigers before Sunday. They'll retain Drew Pyne and Sam Horn serves as a potential option, but neither seemed to move the needle that much. With the acquisition of former Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula, there's now an answer.
Although Pribula was the backup to Drew Allar, he showed plenty of flashes in the opportunities he got. The sophomore put up 275 passing yards, five touchdowns and an interception, while also adding 242 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground in 12 games.
Of course, a quarterback can't flourish without strong weapons at his disposal. Both receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. and running back Ahmad Hardy should serve as just that.
Coleman recorded 932 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in his junior campaign at Mississippi State, and will step into the No. 1 slot for Missouri. Hardy is the clear top option in the backfield after the transfer of Kewan Lacy, coming off a freshman season at Ul Monroe with 1,351 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.
The Tigers will have lots of new faces next year, but they should find success with a talented trio at the helm of the offense.
Today's Schedule
- No games — Merry Christmas Eve!
Did you notice?
- Missouri football players spreading around some holiday cheer:
- Washington State safety Adrian "Boogie" Wilson officially committed to Arizona State on Monday. The redshirt freshman had previously visited Missouri while in the portal.
- Illinois basketball jumps into the AP top 25 after defeating Missouri on Sunday. The Tigers received just 25 votes this week.
