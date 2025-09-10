Mizzou Left Guard Earns Second Weekly National Award: The Buzz
For the second time over the last few days, Missouri Tigers left guard Dominick Giudice has earned some national respect. This time, Giudice was named the Outland Trophy Player of the Week for Week 2 of college football.
Here's what Outland Trophy's Steve Richardson said in a release on Giudice.
"For his play leading the offensive line as Missouri gained 595 total yards and moved to 2-0 for a third consecutive season, guard Dominick Giudice has earned the Outland Trophy National Player of the Week honor for games during the weekend of Sept. 6."
The Tigers dominated on the offensive side of the ball in a 42-31 win over the Kansas Jayhawks, recording 595 total yards of offense, 334 of which came in the air and 261 on the ground.
Running backs Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts dominated all day long. Hardy finished with 112 yards and a score, while Roberts led the way with a career-high of 143 yards and a touchdown.
The Tigers did allow four sacks against Kansas, but Giudice did have a solid showing. This is his first year with the Tigers, starting at left guard.
Tuesday's Mizzou results:
- Volleyball vs. Stanford: 3-1 loss at home
- Women's golf at the Sam Golden Invitational: First place as team, Ebba Liljeberg earns first place
- Men's golf at Folds of Honor Collegiate: Sixth place as team with one day remaining
Wednesday's Mizzou schedule:
- Mens golf at the final day of the Folds of Honor Collegiate
A school record-breaking performance ends in a win for Missouri's Ebba Liljberg.
On this Date in Mizzou History:
Senior quarterback Brad Smith became Mizzou's career rushing and passing leader on consecutive drives in the third quarter, but the Tigers lost to New Mexico, 45-35.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“We’re like little brother, big brother. I definitely took that in 2010 and I said, ‘Dude, I’m going to push you. I want to make you a better player, because in turn it’ll make me a better player.’ He said, ‘I love that.’ Everything we would do, the weight room, who could lift more, who can run to the running backs drills first, everything almost to annoyance was a competition.”- Chase Daniel on Drew Brees
