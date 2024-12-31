Mizzou's Blake Craig Makes History in Music City; The Buzz, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024
Back-to-back 10+ win seasons is now secured for Missouri football after it defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City bowl 27-24.
In a back and forth battle with constant lead changes, one of the key players in the win was none other than kicker Blake Craig. Despite a freshman campaign filled with ups and downs, he shined when the Tigers needed him in the final game of 2024.
Craig finished off the game with 2-of-2 field goals and 3-of-3 extra point attempts, a perfect day from all areas. The first field goal was a 51-yarder with 10:10 left in the fourth quarter, but he one-upped himself with a 56-yard completion with 4:36 remaining.
Both field goals set a new record for the longest field goal in Music City bowl history. Just getting 51 yards wasn't enough for Craig, and without both makes, the Tigers wouldn't have left Nashville with a win.
"I'll be honest, I black out when I go out for kicks," Craig said on his mindset when lining up for the 56-yard attempt, before coach Drinkwitz chimed in by saying "that explains a lot."
"Definitely before the kick I'm thinking about all the seniors and everything like that, that I'm there to do what I do for them, especially in this scenario with their last game," Craig expanded.
With all the pressure and weight placed on him in key moments, Craig delivered and helped the likes of quarterback Brady Cook and defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. end their long careers at Missouri on a high note.
Although the Tigers will miss a hefty senior class next year, Craig should be sticking around the program for the forseeable future.
In Memoriam
Throughout the year of 2024, several Missouri alumni have passed away. As it reaches its conclusion and in comes 2025, we'd like to take the time to remember some of those who are no longer with us. For those not named, we give our condolences to them and those affected.
Bob Holt
- Sports Reporter
- Graduated Mizzou with a sports journalism degree in 1981
- Inducted into the Arkansas Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame in 2022.
- Passed away at the age of 65
Andy Russell
- 12-year NFL linebacker career with the Pittsburgh Steelers
- Played at Mizzou from 1960-62, named captain in 1962
- Inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 1976
- Passed away at the age of 82
Andrea Fischer
- Second women's distance runner in Mizzou track and field history to be inducted into the University of Missouri Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame in 1997.
- Four-time All-American
- Worked as radiologist at teh Harry S. Truman VA Hospital
Mizzou Results
- Men's basketball def. Alabama State, 82-65. Tamar Bates led the Tigers in scoring with 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting.
Did you notice?
- Cook signs-off on X for the final time as the quarterback of the Missouri Tigers.
- After winning the final game of his collegiate career, Walker Jr. stamped his praise for the Missouri program.
