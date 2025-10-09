Mizzou Softball Announces Schedule Changes: The Buzz
The Missouri Tigers softball team is set to face off in the NFCA D1 Classic to start their 2026 campaign, but there has been a slight change in the schedule.
The Classic is scheduled to start on Feb. 6 and play through Feb. 8, with two games on each of the first two days and one game on the final day. The Tigers will play Penn State, Oregon, Liberty, BYU and South Alabama.
Originally the Missouri was slated to play Tennessee State as its first game on Feb. 7, but that was replaces with Liberty. Also, the Tigers were to play Liberty on Feb. 8, but that was replaced with South Alabama after the Liberty game was moved up.
Here's the buzz for Thursday, October 9, 2025.
- 3-Star safety Jordan Holman of the class of 2027 will be taking a visit to the Missouri Tigers facilities during the game against Alabama.
- Former Missouri Tigers and current Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was asked about the Tigers upcoming game against Alabama. Listen to his response:
- Mizzou Athletics will be handing out gold rally towels at the Mizzou football game against Alabama. The last time that the Tigers handed out rally towels was ahead of the Mizzou Basketball game against then-No. 1 Kansas, who the Tigers ended up upsetting.
“Hats to him, I appreciate him going out there and trying to go. I mean, no one expected it and pretty gutty of him to go out there and try to do it. It's tough. I mean yeah, a player like him adds another dimension there.”- Alex Smith on Jeremy Maclin
Countdown to Mizzou men's and women's basketball season opener:
25 days.
