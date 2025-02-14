Mizzou Softball Opens Play in the Clearwater Invitational; The Buzz, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025
Missouri softball kicked off the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational, playing two games on Thursday.
The first game did not go Missouri's way, with the Tigers falling to Florida State 9-1 in the morning. The team found redemption in the afternoon, topping Clemson 10-6.
Missouri was trailing 5-3 at the bottom of the second inning against Clemson when sophomore Stefania Abruscato cracked a double. The big hit sent two of her teammates to home plate to tie the game.
Missouri continued to score, ending the game with 10 runs, which tied the team's season-high.
The big win was a nice feeling, especially after the earlier game where not much went right for Missouri.
In the game against FSU, the Tigers had a big moment in the bottom of the first inning, with senior Julia Crenshaw hitting her second home run of the year. Following her score, Missouri trailed 3-1 early.
FSU continued to add to its lead, while the Tigers struggled to score again. FSU picked up nine runs over six innings and ended the game an inning early due to the implementation of the mercy rule.
Missouri struggled with pitching in the loss, as junior Cierra Harrison allowed six hits in two innings. Fellow pitcher and junior Courtney Donahue struggled as well.
The pitching looked better in the game against Clemson. Even though Missouri allowed six runs, the performance of sophomore Marissa McCann was good enough to keep her on the pitcher's mound for six full innings. McCann ended the day with the best earned run average (ERA) for Missouri, with a 2.95.
The Tigers will continue to play in the Clearwater Tournament, with their next game occurring against Ohio State at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Clearwater, Fla.
Friday’s Mizzou Schedule
- Men's golf vs. John Burns Intercollegiate in Lihue, Hawaii — Stats
- Track and field Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark.
- Baseball vs. Penn State at 3 p.m. in Caguas, Puerto Rico — Watch, Listen, Stats
- Softball vs. Ohio State at 5:30 p.m. in Clearwater, Fla. — Watch, Stats
- Women's gymnastics vs. Alabama, Iowa and Illinois at 6:30 p.m. in St. Charles, Mo. — Watch, Stats
Mizzou Results
- Softball fell to No. 8/9 Florida State 9-1. FSU's four home runs overpowered the Tigers.
- Softball defeated Clemson 10-6. Missouri responded to Clemson's five-run second inning by scoring five runs of its own that same inning. Missouri then went on to double its score and win.
- Men's golf concluded day one of its tournament in Hawaii. The Tigers ended the day tied for seventh place.
Did you notice?
- The NCAA announced the second coaches ranking for collegiate division I wrestling. Six Missouri wrestlers cracked the top 35 of their weight class.
- Junior softball pitcher Courtney Donahue logged her first strikeout as a Tiger against Florida State. She pitched for three innings in Missouri's loss.
- On3 recognized Missouri as the program with the highest-ranked 2025 running back class. That class includes four-star athletes Brendon Haygood and Marquise Davis.
