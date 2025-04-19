Mizzou Sprinter Alicia Burnett Breaks School Record; The Buzz, Saturday, April 19, 2025
Mizzou sprinter Alicia Burnett posted a massive personal best performance and shattered a school record for a first-place finish in the 100m race to cap off Day 1 of the Virginia Challenge in Charlottesville for the Tigers.
Burnett recently recorded a lifetime best time in the 100m, clocking in at 11.51 seconds at the Cougar Invitational in Edwardsville on April 4. Burnett followed up her breakthrough performance with a preliminary victory in her heat, finishing with a wind-aided time of 11.27 seconds. She closed the day with a new school record with a wind-legal time of 11.23 while also setting a new meet record in the process.
The senior sprinter's mark also palces amongst the top-20 times in the world this season.
On the men's side, Robert Marks punched his ticket into the men's 100m final by running a top-10 time in program history, winning his heat in 10.31. Marks went on to place third in the finals with a wind-aided 10.28 clocking.
Elijah Limo also notched an event win for the Tigers, taking first-place in the 3,000m Steeplechase, posting a personal best time of 8:53.23, which ranks eighth best in program history. Additionally, Monika Wanjiku ran the second-best time in school history in the 5,000m, earning a second-place finish with a time of 15:40.79.
Saturday’s Mizzou Schedule
- Gymnastics National Championship Finals vs. No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 4 Utah and No. 5 UCLA, at 3 p.m., Fort Worth, Texas., Stats, Watch
- Track and Field: Virginia Challenge Day 2 in Charlottesville, VA, Stats
Friday Mizzou Results
- Mizzou Baseball lost back-to-back games vs. No. 16 Oklahoma 7-17 in eight innings, and 1-12 in seven innings. Game 1 Stats, Game 2 Stats, Read
Did you notice?
- Mizzou Athletics is hosting a watch party at Mizzou Arena for the Tigers' first-ever National Finals appearance in Gymnastics
- Sam Horn, a two-sport athlete for the Tigers, is currently involved in the Tigers' quarterback battle on the gridiron, but it appears he is set to make his return to the diamond. Mizzou quarterback and pitcher Horn missed the entirety of the 2024 baseball and football seasons after suffering a torn UCL.
