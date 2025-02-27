Mizzou Women's Basketball Player Receives SEC Recognition; The Buzz, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025
There might not be much going right for the Mizzou Women's Basketball team.
Mizzou is on a three-game losing streak and has been struggling in conference play, with just two conference wins this season. In addition, Mizzou Athletics just announced that head coach Robin Pingeton will be stepping down at the end of the season following six-straight in which the Tigers finished below .500.
But the one good thing that did happen for the Tigers had little to do with their gameplay on the court. Sophomore guard Abbey Schreacke has been named to the 2024-25 SEC Community Service Team.
She leads the Tigers with 15 community service hours this academic year and has 37 across the last two seasons. She spent her hours doing a variety of things, but mostly volunteered with Knights of Columbus, serving food in her hometown of Quincy, Illinois.
Today's Schedule
Mizzou Results
- Track and Field SEC Indoor Championship, College Station, Texas, All Day, Watch, Stats
- WBB at Arkansas, Fayetteville, Ark., 6:30 p.m., Watch, Listen, Stats
Did you notice?
- After a grueling previous season, the Tigers received some recognition for how well they have turned it around for this season.
- Former Mizzou and current Los Angeles Rams running back Cody Schrader stopped by the Missouri Tigers football practice in the offseason.
