SEC Spring Meetings Set to Begin, The Buzz; May 28, 2024
This year's SEC spring meetings in Destin, Florida, will 'just mean more.'
The meetings will begin this Tuesday morning, less than a week after the NCAA and the Power Five conferences agreed to allow schools to directly pay players. The NCAA is set to pay more than $2.7 million in damages over 10 years to past and current athletes as a result of the agreement, according to ESPN.
Football and basketball coaches, athletic directors and university presidents along with others will have to navigate the ever-changing world of college athletics. A part of the conversation will undoubtedly be the conference's recent merger with the Big Ten to form a joint advisory group to address the significant challenges facing college sports.
This will be the first SEC meetings for Missouri's Laird Veatch as an athletic director but not his first time in the room. He not only spent time on Missouri's staff from 1997-2002 and also was with Florida from 2017-'19.
At Veatch's introductory press conference with in April, he praised Missouri's unity and agreement on how to handle NIL between the athletics department, the university and the government. Similar unity will also likely be needed at the conference level to successfully guide the ship past the iceberg that is the ramifications of NIL.
Missouri football head coach Eli Drinkwitz is expected to speak to the media Tuesday morning from Destin.
Did You Notice?
• Missouri football's incoming freshman class, headlined by five-star recruit Williams Nwaneri, moved in to Columbia over the weekend. Players and their families were met by the coaching staff at the facility.
• The football team met Monday to celebrate Memorial Day and the beginning of summer workouts; "The month of June is where we build the toughness, the togetherness, the details, the edge, that it's going to take to win" - Drinkwitz.
• In the final game of Missouri softball's season, Jenna Laird reached 200 runs, becoming only the fourth player in program history to reach the milestone.
Countdown to Missouri’s football season opener:
95 days.
Get to know some of the newcomers to Missouri Football in MizzouCentral's new series:
• Freshman Wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield
• Transfer defensive tackle Chris McClellan
• Transfer linebacker Corey Flagg Jr.
