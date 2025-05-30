Barrios, Burnett Advance to NCAA Championship; The Buzz, Friday, May 30, 2025
Missouri track and field competed in the second day of the first round of the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Thursday's competition featured all female athletes, and there were eight Tigers among them.
To advance to the NCAA Championship, athletes must place in the top 12. Two Missouri athletes accomplished that on Thursday.
Junior Valentina Barrios claimed fifth place in the javelin with a mark of 56.71 meters.
Senior Alicia Burnett earned ninth place in the 100-meter run, clocking a personal best time of 11.13 seconds. She also competed in the 200, and her time of 23.63 landed her in 34th place.
Freshman Monica Wanjiku ran in the semifinal of the 10,000, and she earned 18th place (34:49.42).
Senior Kaesha George, freshman Val Galligan, and sophomore Morgan Cannon competed in the javelin. George finished 18th (47.58), Galligan 29th (45.77), and Cannon 45th (36.29).
A pair of Tigers participated in the hammer throw. Sophomore Reagan Kimrey finished 30th (57.17) and junior Petra Gombas earned 38th (55.03).
Friday’s Mizzou Schedule
Mizzou Results
- Track and field competed in the NCAA Outdoor Championships (Round One). Barrios and Burnett moved on in the javelin and 100, respectively.
SEC News
Rule Change Makes Mike Leach Eligible For College Football Hall Of Fame: SEC Daily, May 29, 2025
SEC Updates and Announces Steeper Penalties For Court and Field Storming
Did you notice?
- The 2025 football freshmen moved to campus on Thursday.
- The commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, Greg Sankey, announced that storming the field or court will now cost schools a fine of $500,000.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
"Phil Bradley was an easy name for announcers.”- His mother, Pearle
More from Mizzou On SI:
Making Sense of the Mizzou Defensive Tackle Room: The Extra Point
Mizzou Safety Target Includes Tigers in Final 5 Schools
Meet the Mizzou Transfer: Bralen Henderson's Ceiling, Fit with Tigers
Check out our social media...
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube