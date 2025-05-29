Mizzou Safety Target Includes Tigers in Final 5 Schools
The Missouri Tigers have landed in the final five schools for three-star safety prospect Tony Forney Jr. Forney made the announcement on the evening of May 29.
Forney is a three-star safety from Marietta, Georgia, ranked 718th in the country. He's also the 63rd safety in the nation and 78th in the state of Georgia.
The Marietta native also included Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, Georgia and Auburn in the list. Wisconsin and Missouri, along with Vanderbilt, are considered "warm" teams for Forney, according to 247Sports. He also holds offers from Arizona State, Duke, Georgia Tech, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M and others.
Listed at 5-foot-11, 180-pounds, Forney recorded 30 total tackles, three for loss and one sack during his junior season. He also added two interceptions, a deflection and a forced fumble, all of which were recorded in a 12-game span.
Forney is slated to take an official visit to Columbia from June 20-22. He will join a large group of visitors, many of whom are already committed to schools, including Missouri.
Visitors from June 20th through June 22nd
- 4-Star CB Caden Harris - Committed to Vanderbilt on 04/29/2025
- 4-Star LB Jordan Campbell - Committed to Miami on 11/21/2023
- 4-Star DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr. - Decommitted from Missouri on 05/16/2025
- 3-Star LB Keenan Harris - Committed to Missouri on 05/23/25
- 3-Star QB Gavin Sidwar - Committed to Missouri on 04/18/2025
- 3-Star OL Khalief Canty
- 3-Star ATH DJ Williams - Unofficially visited Columbia in March
- 3-Star S Tony Forney
- 3-Star TE PJ MacFarlane
- 3-Star OL Bennett Fraser - Was in attendance for Junior Day on March 8th
- 3-Star TE Kevin Sullivan
A crop of official visitors has likely hit Columbia as of tonight or tomorrow morning. A large list of visitors will kick off an important summer of recruiting for the Tigers, looking to add to their two-man 2026 recruiting class.
Official visitors on May 30th through June 1st
- 4-Star WR Mason James - Named Missouri as a finalist on 05/19/2025
- 4-Star OT Evan Goodwin
- 4-Star TE Evan Jacobson
- 3-Star LB JJ Bush
- 3-Star WR Jabari Brady - Unofficially visited Columbia in March
- 3-Star RB Ryan Estrada
- 3-Star CB Nick Hankins
- 3-Star LB Braxton Lindsey
- 3-Star S Tony Forney
- 3-Star OL Noah Best - Named Missouri as a finalist on 04/27/2025
- 3-Star S Jowell Combay
- 3-Star CB Javonte Smith
- 3-Star ATH Dana Greenhow - Named Missouri a finalist on 04/08/2025
2026 Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 05/23/25)