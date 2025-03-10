Where Mizzou Places in Initial SEC Tournament Betting Odds; The Buzz, Monday, March 10

Mizzou Central

Mar 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Anthony Robinson II (2) loses control of the ball during a game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Mizzou Arena.
The Missouri Tigers (21-10, 10-8 Southeastern Conference) enter the SEC Tournament as the No. 7 seed, earning themselves a bye in the first round.

Missouri was well-positioned to earn itself a top-four seed, and therefore a double bye, in the tournament before the a three-game losing streak to end the season.

With the slump to end the season, Missouri is tied for the sixth-best initial odds from DraftKings to win the conference tournament.

Team

Odds

Auburn

+150

Florida

+270

Alabama

+425

Tennessee

+600

Kentucky

+1900

Texas A&M

+2500

Missouri

+2500

Ole Miss

+6500

Georgia

+11000

Mississippi State

+15000

Arkansas

+15000

Vanderbilt

+20000

Texas

+25000

Oklahoma

+25000

LSU

+30000

South Carolina

+30000

Sunday's Mizzou Results

• No. 7 Gymnastics won 198.100 to 197.150 over No. 13 Auburn: RECAP

• Baseball lost 2-5 to Binghamton, splitting the series 2-2: RECAP

• Softball lost 6-9 to No. 23 Kentucky, being swept in the series: RECAP

• Wrestling: In the finals of the Big 12 Tournament, Keegan O'Toole claimed the third conference title of his career. Cam Steed fell short in the finals: RECAP

• No. 69 Tennis lost 4-1 to Arkansas

Monday's Mizzou Schedule

• Swim and Dive at the NCAA Zone Diving Championships in Iowa City, Iowa. All of the events for the competitions will be streamed on the hawkeyesports.com - Watch

Did you notice?

• Missouri football head coach Eli Drinkwitz and athletics director Laird Veatch got involved on campus Sunday, participating as voters for Greek Week competitions between fraternities and sororities.

• In the latest NCAA Tournament prediction from Joe Lunardi of ESPN, Missouri was slated in as a No. 5 seed in the west region. This would position them against projected No. 12 McNeese to begin the Tournament.

