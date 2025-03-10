Where Mizzou Places in Initial SEC Tournament Betting Odds; The Buzz, Monday, March 10
The Missouri Tigers (21-10, 10-8 Southeastern Conference) enter the SEC Tournament as the No. 7 seed, earning themselves a bye in the first round.
Missouri was well-positioned to earn itself a top-four seed, and therefore a double bye, in the tournament before the a three-game losing streak to end the season.
With the slump to end the season, Missouri is tied for the sixth-best initial odds from DraftKings to win the conference tournament.
Team
Odds
Auburn
+150
Florida
+270
Alabama
+425
Tennessee
+600
Kentucky
+1900
Texas A&M
+2500
Missouri
+2500
Ole Miss
+6500
Georgia
+11000
Mississippi State
+15000
Arkansas
+15000
Vanderbilt
+20000
Texas
+25000
Oklahoma
+25000
LSU
+30000
South Carolina
+30000
Sunday's Mizzou Results
• No. 7 Gymnastics won 198.100 to 197.150 over No. 13 Auburn: RECAP
• Baseball lost 2-5 to Binghamton, splitting the series 2-2: RECAP
• Softball lost 6-9 to No. 23 Kentucky, being swept in the series: RECAP
• Wrestling: In the finals of the Big 12 Tournament, Keegan O'Toole claimed the third conference title of his career. Cam Steed fell short in the finals: RECAP
• No. 69 Tennis lost 4-1 to Arkansas
Monday's Mizzou Schedule
• Swim and Dive at the NCAA Zone Diving Championships in Iowa City, Iowa. All of the events for the competitions will be streamed on the hawkeyesports.com - Watch
Did you notice?
• Missouri football head coach Eli Drinkwitz and athletics director Laird Veatch got involved on campus Sunday, participating as voters for Greek Week competitions between fraternities and sororities.
• In the latest NCAA Tournament prediction from Joe Lunardi of ESPN, Missouri was slated in as a No. 5 seed in the west region. This would position them against projected No. 12 McNeese to begin the Tournament.
