How to Watch: Mizzou Baseball in Andre Dawson Classic
Missouri Tigers baseball was playing a game in Orlando, Florida less than 24 hours before the first pitch of their game against Florida A&M in Vero Beach. It was just the beginning of their grueling stretch.
The Andre Dawson Classic begins on day two of the five game stretch in six days for Mizzou. The Tigers will see Florida A&M, Alabama State and Southern before they leave Florida and head back to Missouri for their home-opener against Lindenwood on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
This will be the first time that the Tigers have faced Alabama State, but they hold a 2-0 record against their other opponents in the tournament. Mizzou played Florida A&M and Southern in 2019 and 2022, respectively, both on the road.
Graduate left-hander Ian Lohse is the only pitcher that is scheduled for the Tigers in the tournament. He will take the mound for game two against Alabama State. Lohse made the start in Mizzou's season-opener against Penn State. He went four innings and only allowed two runs on three hits.
Below is full information for the matchup, including streaming and radio details.
How to Watch: Florida A&M vs Missouri
Who: Florida A&M vs Missouri
When: Friday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Fla.
TV: MLB Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series History: Missouri leads 1-0. The Tigers took a 5-3 win on the road in 2019.
Last Time Out, Florida A&M: The Rattlers dropped a midweek contest against the University of North Florida 13-3 at home. A five run second inning did it in for Florida A&M, but they avoided being shutout with a three-run third inning.
Pitching Matchup: TBD vs TBD
How to Watch: Alabama State vs Missouri
Who: Alabama State vs Missouri
When: Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m. CT
Where: Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Fla.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series History: Missouri and Alabama State have never faced each other.
Last Time Out, Alabama State: The Hornets were run-ruled on the road at Alabama. The game ended in the seventh inning with a score of 15-1. Alabama State just barely avoided a shutout by putting up a run in the top of the seventh.
Pitching Matchup: LHP Ian Lohse vs RHP Jafet Martinez
How to Watch: Southern vs Missouri
Who: Southern vs Missouri
When: Sunday, Feb. 23, at 8 a.m. CT
Where: Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Fla.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series History: Missouri leads 1-0. The Tigers earned a 19-8 win on the road in 2022. A pair of four-run innings and a 7-run ninth sealed the deal against the Jaguars.
Last Time Out, Southern: The Jaguars took a 13-1 loss to No. 3 LSU on Feb. 18. In the run-rule, LSU put up eight runs in the fourth inning for the win.
Pitching Matchup: TBD vs TBD
