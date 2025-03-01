Everything to Know: No. 14 Mizzou vs. Vanderbilt
The No. 14 Missouri Tigers are on the backstretch of the 2024-25 SEC slate of games, with the next one against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Both teams, in very different ways, earned statement wins in their last times out.
For the Commodores, the more big wins they earn, the better. They've done exactly that recently, stacking wins against No. 24 Ole Miss and No. 12 Texas A&M. Guards Jason Edwards and Tyler Nickel have been nothing short of great in that swing of games, with both leading the way in the scoring department.
The last two weeks of basketball for Missouri have been self-explanatory. With only one frustrating loss, everything else has been positive. From the offensive evolution of Mark Mitchell to the uptick in playmaking production from Anthony Robinson II, it seems like everything's been clicking for the Tigers as of late.
However, if the "trap game" label was placed on Missouri's visit to Fayetteville, which resulted in a loss, the same should be done for the Tigers' trip to Nashville. The Commodores are more than capable of taking down ranked opponents and this season, winning in Memorial Gymnasium has been more challenging.
Below is full information for the game, including starting lineups, injuries and streaming details.
Starting Lineups
No. 14 Missouri
Vanderbilt
Availability Report
Missouri
The Tigers are now without any injuries for the first time in a while, with freshman big man Trent Burns available to play.
South Carolina
G, Alex Hemenway - OUT
Hemenway hasn't played a single game for the Commodores this season. His last game was against Alcorn State last season while he was still a member of the Clemson Tigers.
How to Watch: No. 15 Missouri vs. South Carolina
Who: No. 14 Missouri Tigers (21-7, 10-5 SEC) vs. the Vanderbilt Commodores (19-9, 7-8 SEC)
When: Saturday, March 1 at 5:00 p.m. CT
Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Sirius XM: 82 (home) or 81 (away)
Series History: Missouri leads 10-8
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers had no issues blowing out the lowest-ranked team in the SEC in the South Carolina Gamecocks, winning 101-71. The win was fueled by 22 points from Caleb Grill and 14 points from Ant Robinson II.
Last Time Out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores are on a roll, picking up their second-straight win over a ranked opponent against the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies. Tyler Nickel and MJ Collins were the driving force in the upset win.