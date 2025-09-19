Missouri to Host 2026 4-Star SF Aidan Chronister for Official Visit
Dennis Gates and the Missouri men's basketball staff have been active on the recruiting trail throughout the summer, adding two extremely talented players to the 2026 class in 5-Stars Jason Crowe, Jr. and Toni Bryant.
The Tigers have also lined up several official visitors, one of which is expected to be in Columbia this Saturday on September 20 for Missouri's home showdown with South Carolina. 4-Star Aidan Chronister from Fayetteville, Arkansas, a 6-foot-7, 180 lb. small forward, took to social media to announce the upcoming visit.
The lengthy wing has already made a trip to Wake Forest, and while Indiana is not listed in the above graphic, Chronister did make the trip to Bloomington on September 7. He is also expected to visit Saint Louis University (September 27), Arkansas State (October 10) and Oklahoma State (October 18).
His upcoming trip to Columbia will actually be his third time in town as the Arkansas native was also on campus for last year's basketball edition of the Border War game between Missouri and Kansas in December, as well as an official visit in October of 2024.
Chronister currently attends The New School in Fayetteville, but previously suited up for Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas. He is ranked as the No. 35 small forward in the class and the No. 3 player in the state of Arkansas, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
He is an excellent shooter from beyond the perimeter, but struggles a bit defensively at times. Though he has shown the abilty to lock down on the defensive end, his play is inconsistent, and he is seemlingly more comfortable on the offensive end.
With plenty of time remaining until a final decision for his commitment is made, Chronister has time to develop his game even further, and will likely continue to rise up recruiting boards if he does so. He holds over 20 division one offers already, but has only recently begun to receive notice from major programs in power four conferences.
2026 Missouri Basketball Commits
- CG Jason Crowe, Jr., 6-foot-3, 170 lbs. - Inglewood, California (Committed 07/18/2025)
- PF Toni Bryant, 6-foot-9, 215 lbs. - Zephyrhills, Florida (Committed 09/08/2025)