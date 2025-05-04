Mizzou Guard Duo Receives NBA G League Elite Camp Invite; The Buzz, Sunday, May 4, 2025
Missouri guards Tamar Bates and Caleb Grill both received invites to the NBA G League Elite Camp, according to Michael Scotto of USA Today. Gates and Grill are two of 50 prospects invited, including 14 players from the Southeastern Conference.
The NBA G League Elite Camp will be held from May 9-11 in Chicago. Players will compete in agility and strength drills, along with five-on-five games in front of NBA and G League scouts. Players also have the opportunity to earn invites to the NBA Combine, set for May 11-18 in Chicago.
Gates and Grill were the lifeblood of Missouri's 2024-2025 campaign, both team captains for the Tigers. Grill was second in scoring for Missouri with 13.7 points per game, and Bates third with 13.3. Both transferred over to Missouri ahead of the 2023-2024 season.
Sunday's Schedule
- Baseball vs. No. 9 Georgia on the SECNetwork+ at 1 p.m. - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Saturday's Results
Did you notice?
• Missouri women's basketball legend Sophie Cunningham impressed in her first preseason game with the WNBA's Indiana Fever. She scored a game-leading 21 points, tied the game-lead of eight rebounds and also created two assists.
• Former Missouri linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. began rookie mini camp with the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday. Long snapper Trey Flint is also participating in the camp, which runs through Monday.
• Former Missouri men's basketball star Kobe Brown scored a career-high of 13 points in the Los Angeles Clippers' loss in Game 7 to the Denver Nuggets Saturday night. He made six of his seven attempts, while also creating three assists.
• Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz made his way to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby.
