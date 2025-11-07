Mizzou Women's Basketball Earns Win at Tulane
Junior guard Grace Slaughter scored 27 points to lead Missouri to its second win of the season, taking a 77-69 victory over Tulane.
Tulane scored six unanswered points in the final 72 seconds of play to cut Missouri's lead within four points, but two succesful free-throw shots from Slaughter sealed the victory for the Tigers.
After Tulane grabbed a quick lead in the first five minutes of the game, Missouri led for 31 of the final 35 minutes of the game. Missouri led by as much 16 points in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.
This win was much more convincing for Missouri than its season opener, where the Tigers went to the final minutes with Central Arkansas, squeaking out a 78-71 win Monday night.
The 27 points for Slaughter is the second-highest mark of her career and her most ever in a non-conference game. She also recorded a career-high in assists, notching six.
Thursday night was a bounce-back performance for Slaughter, who missed all four of her 3-point attempts in the season opener.
She headlines a group of just five returners for Missouri, and two returning starters, along with junior guard Abbey Schreacke.
Schreacke also had a big night, making four 3-point shots, two assists and two rebounds.
Though new head coach Kellie Harper prioritized rebuilding through the transfer portal, she recognizes the vital role the returning group can play too.
"Grace being back is really important," Harper said in a press conference ahead of the season. "She's an established player. ... I think the five players that stayed made a big statement — They want to do it here and they believe that we can do this here."
The win also included an impressive performance from Illinois State transfer Shannon Dowell, with the junior guard recording a double-double by scoring 10 points and 12 total rebounds. Dowell also crossed the 1,000-point mark on her career.
Last season, Dowell was named to the All-MVC second team. In the preseason, Harper highlighted the perimeter athleticism that Dowell adds to the team.
Three of Missouri's 12 rostered players are currently dealing with long-term injuries, challenging the Tigers' depth early this season. Against Tulane, Slaughter, Dowell and Scheracke all played over 30 minutes, while three others played more than 14.
After two games in four days, Missouri will get some rest, not playing again until Tuesday, when the Tigers will host Arkansas State at 6:30 p.m.