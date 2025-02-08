No. 15 Mizzou Hosts No. 10 Texas A&M: Starting Lineups, Streaming Information
The No. 15-ranked Missouri Tigers take on the No. 10-ranked Texas A&M Aggies at Mizzou Arena Saturday, giving the Tigers the chance to earn their fifth ranked victory of the season.
Both the Aggies and the Tigers are looking to establish themselves amongst the top of a Southeastern Conference. The two are currently tied with Florida for the No. 3 spot in conference standings.
Missouri is undefeated at home this season, while Texas A&M is 3-2 on the road for SEC games.
The Aggies enter the game tied with Florida for the best rebouding differential in the conference at +9.8 per game. Texas A&M also allows the third lowest points per game in the conference at 66.2.
Missouri will be coming off a matchup against one of the best defenses in the country, however, putting up 81 against Tennessee on the road Wednesday. The Tigers relied on a few different scorers against Tennessee, with the Volunteers effectively putting extra defensive focus on 3-point specialist Caleb Grill, who was held to 11 points.
Point guard Tony Perkins stepped up though, scoring 16 points, including makes on all three of his 3-point attempts. Tamar Bates scored 22, which all came in the second half.
The Aggies are led by Wade Taylor IV, averaging 15.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Texas A&M has captured impressive wins over Ohio State, Creighton, Purdue, Oklahoma and Ole Miss so far this season.
Below is full information for the game, including the starting lineups, streaming and radio information.
Starting Lineups
Missouri
To be announced
Texas A&M
To be announced
Availability Report
Missouri
C, Trent Burns - OUT
Burns has missed every game this season and is currently dealing with a foot injury.
Texas A&M
All players available
How to Watch: Missouri at Texas A&M
Who: No. 15 Missouri Tigers (17-5, 6-3 SEC) at the No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies (17-5, 6-3 SEC)
When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 2:30 p.m. CT
Where: Mizzou Arena
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Sirus XM: 190 or 191
Series History: Texas A&M leads 26-20