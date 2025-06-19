2025 Mizzou Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 5: UMass
'MACtion' will be coming to Columbia in 2025, with the Missouri Tigers hosting UMass in Week 5. After spending nine years as an independent school, UMass is set to return to the conference.
Missouri played on the road at UMass last year, but this year will host the Minutemen to round out its non-conference schedule.
With a change of conference, UMass also underwent heavy changes to its roster. The Minutemen are set to return 36 percent of his production from last year, according to ESPN. the transfer portal. The team Missouri beat by 42 points last year will bear little similarity to the team that comes to Faurot Field in October.
Additionally, a new head coach, Joe Harasymiak, will be in charge for the first time since veteran Don Brown took over in 2022. Harasymiak is taking over after spending the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator Rutgers. He was the head coach at Maine from 2016-2018, where he was named the FCS Coach of the Year in 2018. He brought a handful of players over with him from Rutgers in a transfer portal class that included 35 total players.
Get reacquainted with the Minutemen in an early look at what they'll bring in the matchup against Missouri.
Offense
A new signal-caller will be at the helm for UMass in 2025, with Yale transfer Grant Jordan being the most obvious to take the job. Jordan was rated as a three-star transfer prospect by 247Sports after throwing for 1,938 yards, 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions last year. He also rushed for 360 yards and five touchdowns on 77 carries. He has an impressive arm too, completing 43.1 percent of his pass attempts over 20 yards in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus.
Jordan will be coached by new offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian, who was the quarterbacks coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2015-2018.
UMass' other top transfer additions on offense include three-star running back Brandon Hood from Colorado, three-star tight end Reece Adkins from UCF and three-star wide receiver Tyree Kelly from USF. None of those players saw much opportunity at their prior schools, but will look to make the most of their potential at the lower level.
For all the turnover though, UMass did return two of its three leading receivers from last season, with both T.Y. Harding and Jacquon Gibson coming back after gaining 334 and 270 receiving yards respectively last season.
Defense
Harasymiak will presumably bring over his schemes from Rutgers, but also his long-time assistant Jared Keyte to be UMass' defensive coordinator. Last season, Harasymiak's unit at Rutgers finished 14th in the Big Ten in points per game and 17th in yards per game.
The defensive additions for UMass are highlighted by Jackson State transfer Joshua Nobles, who recorded 41 total pressures last season, per Pro Football Focus. In all, UMass added 15 defensive transfers that were rated as three-star transfer prospects by 247Sports.
One of the top returners for UMass is Derrieon Craig at the star position. whose 43 tackles are the most among any returner on the team.
Schedule
This non-conference matchup will be the fifth of six-straight home games for Missori to open the season. It's also sandwiched between two of the toughest matchups on the season for the Tigers; Week 4 vs. South Carolina and Week 7 vs. Alabama.
Following the UMass game, Missouri will get a bye week before taking on the Crimson Tide.
Outlook
No matter the new conference, head coach, quarterback or new talent, Missouri should easily take care of business. If things go to plan, Missouri's starters will earn at least another quarter of play to the upcoming bye week.
The Game
Date: Saturday, Sept. 27
Time: Night
TV: TBA
Location: Faurot Field
Series history: Missouri leads 1-0
The Team
Coach: Joe Harasymiak, first year, 20-15 in three years at Maine
Offensive coordinator: Mike Bajakian
Defensive coordinator: Jared Keyte
2024 record: 2-10
2024 FCS rankings: No. 110 scoring offense, No. 124 scoring defense
Top Newcomer: Joshua Nobles, Edge from Jackson State
Biggest Question: Will the move from independent to the MAC be beneficial for UMass?
The School
Location: Amherst, Massachusetts
Founded: 1863
Enrollment: 31,810
Nickname: Bears
Colors: Dark Red and Gray
Mascot: Sam the Minuteman
The Program
Last Time Beat Alabama: Never
National Championships: One (FCS) - 1998
Conference Championships: 21 –– 1960, 1963, 1964, 1966, 1967, 1969, 1971, 1972, 1974, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1981, 1982, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1999, 2003, 2006, 2007
Bowl Record: 1-2
Last Time Made Bowl: 1978
The Schedule
August 30: vs. Temple
Sept. 6: vs. Bryant
Sept. 13: at Iowa
Sept 27: at Missouri
Oct. 4: vs. Western Michigan
Oct. 11: at Kent State
Oct. 18: vs. Buffalo
Oct. 25: at Central Michigan
Nov. 4: at Akron
Nov. 12: vs. Northern Illinois
Nov. 18: at Ohio
Nov. 25: vs. Bowling Green
This is the fifth story in MissouriOnSI's summer preview series of all 12 regular season opponents for Missouri football in 2025. Ensuing stories will be published throughout June and early July.
