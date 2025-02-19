2026 4-Star Wide Receiver Mason James Names Missouri in Final Schools
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers once again look to potentially be closing in on an elite talent in the 2026 recruiting class.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, 4-Star wide receiver Mason James is officially down to ten schools. He listed Missouri among Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Kansas State, Washington, Kentucky and Arizona State.
A Norman, Oklahoma native, James is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 45 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 3 player in the state. He stands at 5-foot-11, 175 lbs. and, despite his limited size, can play nearly any receiver role.
He has blazing speed that can take the top off of a defense, but he is also an incredibly crafty route runner underneath and in the slot. All of this combined with very sure hands makes James one of the top wideout prospects in the nation.
As a junior in 2024 for the Norman North Timberwolves James hauled in 56 receptions for over 1,200 yards and 17 touchdowns. The talented target currently holds offers from nearly 30 division one programs, many of which come from power four schools.
James is the third 2026 prospect in the last week to name the Tigers among his final schools, joining 4-Star athlete Jayden McGregory and 4-Star quarterback Gavin Sidwar. As it stands now Missouri holds just a single commit for next year's class, but landing a player like any of these would bring the Tigers up recruiting boards.
2026 Football Commits
- DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
