2026 4-Star LB Malik Morris Names Missouri in Top Schools
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri coaching staff have been active on the recruiting trial this offseason, and this week the trend continued as 4-Star linebacker Malik Morris named the Tigers as a finalist for his commitment.
According to On3, the 2026 prospect has officially narrowed his list of final schools to six, naming Missouri among Texas A&M, Alabama Georgia, Florida and Miami.
Morris is a Lakeland, Florida native ranked by On3 as the No. 24 player in the Sunshine state and the No. 10 linebacker in the nation. He stands at 6-foot-1, 225 lbs., and is an agressive run stopper with his ability to quickly diagnose plays and get downhill.
Though he is viewed as a defender, Morris plays on both sides of the ball for Lakeland High School. In 2024, as a junior, he compiled an impressive 31 total tackles, 3.0 TFL's and a sack to go along with over 150 all-purpose yards and five scores.
He was named the "Big Schools Defensive Player of the Year," by The Ledger following his impressive junior campaign.
Morris took a visit to Columbia in March of this year, but has yet to lock in plans for a return trip. He has other visits planned with Miami (May 30), Texas A&M (June 6) and Florida (June 13).
As of now, Missouri holds just three commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, none of which are linebackers. If Drinkwitz and his staff could secure a commitment from Morris, it would be a massive boost the a class that is a bit behind at this point in the cycle.
Upcoming Visitors (May 30-June 1)
- WR Mason James
- IOL Noah Best
- CB Nick Hankins, Jr.
- RB Ryan Estrada
- LB JJ Bush
- S Jowell Combay
- CB Javonte Smith
- ATH Dana Greenhow
2026 Commitments
- DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
- S D'Montae Tims, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 04/04/2025)
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
