4-Star WR Recaps Official Visit with Mizzou
Four-star wide receiver Mason James was one of many Missouri targets in Columbia this weekend for an official visit, arriving on May 30 and leaving on June 1. His time was well spent at Missouri, making new connections with players and coaches and advancing others who were already there.
The biggest development was in his relationship with wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler, with whom James spent most of his time. Peeler has done a great job of recruiting in his position group recently and James could be one of the next men up to join him.
James was blown away by the family-man approach Peeler applies to life. His family, whom James spent time with as well, helped James get a feel for who Peeler is as a person and a coach.
"[It] got better after spending time not just with him, but his family also," James told MissouriOnSI. "[It] got to help me know him as a person, not just as a coach."
Despite having a family-oriented approach in his life, James was pleased with Peeler's ability to switch "modes" from being a father and husband to being a coach. That was something that truly stood out to James.
Peeler also has a good reputation when it comes to developing his wide receivers. He's done it at Missouri and previous stops as well, with former players now playing in the NFL. That is certainly appealing to James, who has a similar goal in mind.
"He is a really good family guy off the field, but when he’s in coach mode, it’s something different," James said. "Development is [the] key with him and so are details."
In general, James enjoyed everything that Missouri had to offer. It wasn't his first time in the city or on the campus, but the experience keeps getting better for James the more he returns. The experience was also good for his family, which was another bonus.
"The visit went really well," James said. "My whole family enjoyed our time we spent with [the] coaches and players."
James will take the rest of his official visits, but his outlook on Missouri is the highest that it's ever been. That doesn't make the Tigers a leader in his recruitment and there's plenty of time for things to change, but Missouri appears to be in a good situation for the talented pass-catcher, as of now.
"My thoughts are even brighter than they were," James said. "The visit was better than expected and all the questions I had were answered."
James has a final five schools of Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Washington and Kansas State. Despite the positive outcome of the visit, it is still believed that Oklahoma will be the team to beat for James because of the proximity to home. He's set to commit on June 25, following the conclusion of his visits.
The Norman, Oklahoma native is ranked as the No. 229 player in the country, according to composite rankings and is also the No. 37-ranked receiver and second-best in the state of Oklahoma. He stands at 5-foot-10.5, 175 pounds and plays for Norman North High School.
More from Missouri's first group of official visitors:
- 4-Star TE Target Blown Away' After Official Visit to Mizzou
- Mizzou Recruiting Reactions: Official Visits, May 30-June 1
- Mizzou Football Recruiting Updates, Official Visit Recap: June 2025