Mizzou Football Recruiting Updates, Official Visit Recap: June, 2025
The end of May and the beginning of June started off with a bang for the Missouri Tigers. It appears as if the visits went well and the traditions of social media posts and thank-yous to the coaching staff have hit social media.
Now, the fun begins. Most recruits being pursued by schools will take official visits this summer and Missouri is one of them, expected to host a variety of players over the month of June. Here's the rest of the schedule, not including who just finished up on campus this past weekend.
Official visitors from June 6th through June 8th
- 4-Star EDGE Asharri Charles
- 3-Star OL Brandon Anderson - Named Missouri as a finalist on 03/24/2025
- 3-Star TE Camden Jensen - Committed to UCLA on 05/18/2025
- 3-Star ATH Jayden McGregory - Named Missouri as a finalist on 02/14/2025
- 3-Star S Bradley Brown
- 3-Star TE Isaac Jensen - Named Missouri as a finalist on 03/07/2025
Official visitors from June 20th through June 22nd
- 4-Star CB Caden Harris - Committed to Vanderbilt on 04/29/2025
- 4-Star LB Jordan Campbell - Committed to Miami on 11/21/2023
- 4-Star DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr. - Decommitted from Missouri on 05/16/2025
- 3-Star LB Keenan Harris - Committed to Missouri on 05/23/25
- 3-Star QB Gavin Sidwar - Committed to Missouri on 04/18/2025
- 3-Star OL Khalief Canty
- 3-Star ATH DJ Williams - Unofficially visited Columbia in March
- 3-Star TE PJ MacFarlane
- 3-Star OL Bennett Fraser - Was in attendance for Junior Day on March 8th
- 3-Star TE Kevin Sullivan
This list is certainly subject to change and it wouldn't be a bad thing if it did. If the Tigers can land some of the names on this upcoming list, along with the bunch they just had, that would be even better.
Here's a peak into some recruiting updates for the Tigers, along with a peek at how their recent official visits went.
First round of official visits are complete
To start, here's a complete list of the guys who were on campus this last weekend, from May 30-June 1.
- 4-Star WR Mason James - Named Missouri as a finalist on 05/19/2025
- 4-Star LB JJ Bush
- 4-Star OT Evan Goodwin - Named Missouri as a finalist on 04/11/2025
- 4-Star TE Evan Jacobson
- 3-Star WR Jabari Brady - Unofficially visited Columbia in March
- 3-Star RB Ryan Estrada
- 3-Star CB Nick Hankins
- 3-Star OL Noah Best - Named Missouri as a finalist on 04/27/2025
- 3-Star S Jowell Combay
- 3-Star CB Javonte Smith
- 3-Star S Tony Forney
- 3-Star LB Braxton Lindsey
The first slate of visitors is finally in the books for the Tigers. 12 players were in Columbia this weekend and it's safe to deem all of them major Missouri prospects. Big decisions now loom for many of these players, many of whom left impressed after their visit.
Four-star tight end Evan Jacobson was thrilled with his visit to Missouri. He was a bit of a surprise, getting his name on the schedule late, but he loved it nonetheless.
"The visit was great," Jacobson said. "I was completely blown away with the entire thing, from the people, to football, to academics."
Reactions from other players will continue to flood in as the days pass and we'll start to see the dominoes of visits fall shortly after. This is just the first wave of players, however, with players scheduled to get to Columbia for the rest of the month.
Awaiting commitments
Nobody committed during the visit or immediately after, but it wouldn't come as a surprise to see a name or two commit out of the first block of visits. Figuring out who those guys could be would be pure speculation as of now, but two names might stick out more than others.
Three-star linebacker JJ Bush seems like he's been dying to be a Tiger since an On3 report months back labeled Missouri as the favorite. With nothing to say otherwise, it should be believed that the Theodore, Alabama, native would lean toward committing to Missouri.
Three-star safety Tony Forney Jr. is the other guy who seems like he could make a hasty decision. Forney moved up his official visit date to this past weekend and announced his top five schools right before getting on campus. If that doesn't say he's interested, I might be crazy.
He attended the visit with his three-star safety teammate Jowell Combay, which is likely also a reason he moved it up. Still, there are certainly signs that he might be nearing a decision and a good official visit could tip the scales.
Targets take other official visits to start June
Missouri wasn't the only program to have a long list of official visitors over the weekend. A few notable ones kicked off their summer official visit schedules, including a list of four-star prospects the Tigers are in pursuit of.
One of those was four-star defensive end Asharri Charles, who spent his time in Gainesville, Florida, with a trip to the Gators. Charles is ranked as the 204th-best player in the country and is from Venice, Florida.
If everything goes well, Charles will get to Columbia for a visit from June 6-8, the week after the first slate of Missouri visits. For now, he's the only EDGE the Tigers are set to receive an official from, so this could be a big one for the Tigers.
Three-star safety target Bradley Brown from Plano, Texas, was at TCU this past weekend. He has offers from plenty of schools and recently included the Tigers in his final list of five, which featured the Horned Frogs, Vanderbilt, Michigan State and Kansas State.
Brown is slated to take a visit to the Tigers next weekend, from June 6-8. After losing the pledge of three-star safety D'Montae Tims earlier in the summer, it seems all cards on the table when it comes to the safety position.
The same could be said for four-star ATH Jayden McGregory, who was at Minnesota this past weekend. He plays safety and wide receiver for Valley High School in Des Moines, Iowa and has been productive at both spots. McGregory is currently ranked as the No. 397 player in the country.
McGregory will join Charles and Brown for that same block of days for his official visit. He included the Tigers in his final list of seven schools and will commit on July 7.