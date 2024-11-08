All Things Mizzou Podcast: Oklahoma Preview, Basketball Starts 0-1
The No. 24 Missouri Tigers have what will likely be the most important of their final four games remaining for the 2024 season on tap in Week 11. The Tigers will host the Oklahoma Sooners, reviving a classic rivalry for the first time since 2011.
To preview the football matchup and recap Missouri basketball's disappointing loss to Memphis to open the season, Missouri reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps talked about both on the "All Things Mizzou" podcat.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.
Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a sophomore at the University of Missouri studying journalism and psychology. He joined MissouriOnSI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.
Michael Stamps is a sophomore at the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He's covered recruiting for MissouriOnSI since 2023 and joined the football staff in 2024. Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska.
