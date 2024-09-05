'We Don't See A Drop Off': Depth, Versatility Bolster Missouri's Defensive Line
Marquis Gracial described the Missouri Tigers' defensive line as a position with competition during fall camp.
After the first week of the season though, it doesn't seem like there was truly a winner. Up to six players showed that they bring a unique skillset to the table that can help make Missouri a better team.
“We feel really good about the depth and the quality of depth that we have and the ability to keep guys fresh," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said of the group in a press conference ahead of week 2. "I think that rotation is going to continue because we just don't see a drop off."
Not only will the depth help Missouri keep all of its starters fresh, with a diverse skillset in the room, the Tigers won't have to try to fit any square pegs into round holes. A separate depth chart could be created for almost each situation and formation.
The position featured a carousel of players in week 1 with eight different players taking snaps at the position Thursday night. Though some of those players might have only been playing so Missouri could get a look at them in garbage time, Drinkwitz believes the defensive tackle room features quite a few players that will see significant playing time in 2024.
Missouri had four constant contributors at defensive tackle throughout 2023. Only one of them, Kristian Williams, returned to the team this season. But thanks to the transfer portal and the development of young returners, Drinkwitz feels confident in the rotation for 2024.
"We feel like we've got six guys that can really play at a high level in that room," Drinkwitz said, "and that's only an advantage for us as we prepare for this week's opponent and moving forward.”
There's the two clear leaders — graduate Kristian Williams and junior Chris McClellan.
They're followed by a herd of emerging talent — Sterling Webb, Marquis Gracial, Sam Williams and Jalen Marshall.
Gracial, a redshirt sophomore, worked his way up the depth chart with a strong fall camp. His growth after coming in as a four-star prospect in the class of 2022 was evident before to Drinkwitz and defensive line coach Al Davis. Now its materializing in playing time.
"(Gracial) definitely matured in a lot of ways that you can imagine," Kristian Williams, a team captain, said during fall camp. "He’s more bought into the program, he’s more bought into the standard, and he just cares about winning. ... You can also see it with him just being more focused, he’s asking more questions than he ever had, just asking more questions to me than he’s ever had.”
Gracial's selflessness is evident, the nessecarry mindset for a group of six competitive players that have to share playing time. A core value for the Missouri program is embracing your role and putting the team first. Gracial and his fellow rotating members of the line seem to have bought in.
“I don’t have an individual goal, but the goal as a d(efensive) lineman is to be the best," Gracial said during fall camp. "We want to be the best. For me, I’ll just play my role the best I can, do what I can for the team, help the team win.”
Webb, a transfer from New Mexico State, could be used more in sets on running downs, with 11 of his 16 total snaps Thursday night coming on running plays. McClellan, a transfer from Florida, is a bigger body with his 6-foot-4, 325 lb. frame.
Sam Williams, a redshirt freshman, was a late riser of fall camp and really impressed Drinkwitz as he scraped his way up the roster. After redshirting during his freshman season, the 6-foot-3, 299 lb. Georgia native has carved out a role for himself.
Snap Counts for Missouri's Top Six Defensive Tackles Against Murray State
Player
Total Snaps
% of all defensive snaps
Kristian Williams
17
34%
Chris McClellan
17
34%
Sterling Webb
16
32%
Marquis Gracial
14
28%
Jalen Marshall
12
24%
Sam Williams
8
16%
The other benefit of depth, keeping players fresh, can be seen in Missouri's 2023 snap counts. With the rotation of four, no defensive tackle for Missouri played more than 50% of snaps on the season. It can be especially helpful at a position as physically taxing as defensive tackle.
While Kristian Williams and McClellan will likely be the primary guys, Missouri undoubtedly has what Drinkwitz calls competitive depth on the interior of the defensive line.
As these games get going, weeks 7-12, it’s about the competitive depth that you have in order to win," Drinkwitz said. "t’s about getting as many players ready that have the talent."
The four behind the two leaders will contribute now but their impact will be magnified in the second half of the season when that depth can be what decides pivotal matchups.
The six defensive tackles for Missouri have seperated themselves along the depth chart with their unique skillsets. Now, the group hopes the depth separates them from the competition.
