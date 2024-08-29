Who to Watch in Missouri's 2024 Season Opener
The first few weeks of the college football season are always full of surprising performances and new roles. The Missouri Tigers will be no exception.
With multiple transfers and true freshman listed in priority spots on the depth chart, expect to see some new faces hit the field. Additionally, after an intense fall camp, some returning players have earned increased roles. Here's three players to keep an eye on in the Tigers' 2024 season opener Thursday night.
CB, Nic Deloach
One of the top stories of fall camp, redshirt freshman cornerback Nic Deloach has seemingly earned himself a starting spot after limited action during his first season. On Missouri's week 1 depth chart, Deloach is listed as a starting boundary corner, paired via an "or" with Clemson transfer Torianno Pride Jr.
For Deloach, the most important part of the learning curve to overcome was confidence. Defensive coaches emphasize playing freely for a reason. Deloach has seemingly reached the point where he's simply automatically reacting to what he's seeing instead of spending time thinking and second guessing.
"I had a lot of anxiety," Deloach said of his true freshman season during fall camp "I was just nervous there so I was overthinking too much. I just learned that you have to slow everything down, you have to trust your coaching, just play."
READ: Missouri Cornerback Nic Deloach Past Freshman Nerves, Ready to Expand Role
Deloach, a decorated track athlete in high school, is somewhat of an unknowm commodity on the outside. He'll likely be thrown into action early and often Thursday night. Seeing how he responds to the challenge will be the best test to see just how comfortable he's become since his freshman year.
WR, Marquis Johnson
A flashy freshman in 2023, Marquis Johnson has the opportunity to truly establish himself as a leader in the Missouri receiving corps for years to come. The sophomore is one of the Tigers' best deep -threat options and will likely be a key part to a lot of what Missouri's offense tries to do this season.
In a press conference at the conclusion of fall camp, Drinkwitz gave an honest reflection on the growth he and the rest of the coaching staff are hoping to see out of Johnson during his sophomore season.
"Marquis is a very gifted football player and he's a very special talent with the right skill set," Drinkwitz said. "The challenge for Marquis is continuing to mature off the field and be consistent with his energy."
READ: Marquis Johnson Expected to Make Leaps in Maturity, Play in Year 2
The coaching staff, along with Johnson himself, has hopes that the speedy receiver will become a more well-rounded receiver in 2024. After having 13 receptions in 2023, Johnson could see more playing time in situations outside of home run balls from quarterback Brady Cook.
DE, Eddie Kelly
Transferring from Georgia Tech, Eddie Kelly brings the versatility that the Missouri front seven lost with Darius Robinson's departure. That's not to say that Kelly will be as impactful as the first-round NFL draft pick, but he will be a key part of Missouri's defense.
Kelly will especially take on an elevated role after the injury to Georgia transfer Darris Smith. He, along with Michigan State transfer Zion Young, are listed as starting defensive ends, with established starter Johnny Walker Jr. on the opposite side.
What the split will look like between Kelly and Young will look like is an unknown. At 6-foot-4 and 278 lbs., Kelly brings impressive power and athleticism to the field. But does he have enough of both to be a three-down player?
The Missouri defense overall should have reliable depth and flexibility with players like Kelly, who could find specialized roles best fit for their skillset. His first action as a SEC defender could reveal exactly how Missouri plans to utilize him.
