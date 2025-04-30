Eli Drinkwitz's Thoughts on Mizzou's 3 Offensive Transfer Additions
The focus for the Missouri Tigers this spring has been offense. All three of the additions Missouri has made through the spring window of the transfer portal thus far have been on that side of the ball.
After finishing 11th in the Southeastern Conference in yards per game, and 10th in points, Missouri is looking to revamp that unit. The Tigers are also losing key contributors in quarterback Brady Cook, along with wide receivers Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr.
"Offensively, we were not what we wanted to be from an explosive standpoint, or scoring standpoint, and so that's something that we've got to really re-establish," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press conference Tuesday at the 'ZOU to YOU' event in the St. Louis area. "It starts with adding good players."
All three of those signings have added depth and possible starters to already competitive position groups.
The one entering possibly the deepest room is tight end Gavin Hoffman, who was Missouri's first addition this April after departing Iowa. The 6-foot-5, 237-pound Kansas City-area product brings impressive size and athleticism.
"It was awesome to get Gavin back," Drinkwitz said. "It was really one of those opportunities to have a best player available. Brett (Norfleet) and Jordan (Harris) have established themselves as elite players at that position, very consistent, but you can never have enough, 6'5 240 pound guys who run and can catch the ball and add value on special teams."
Hoffman was rated as a four-star prospect out of high school, with Missouri trying to land the Overland Park, Kansas native before he committed to Iowa. After redshirting his first season, he'll look to carve out space for himself in the Missouri tight end room.
"Gavin didn't get to play very much last year, but watching the tape of what he was able to do, I anticipate he'll find a role for us," Drinkwitz said.
Missouri added another Kansas City-area pass catcher, with former Illinois State wide receiver Xavier Loyd committing to program. He spent the first year of his career at Kansas State before a 912-yard, six-touchdown season at Illinois State.
Missouri has some exciting potential in its receiver room, but Loyd adds some needed experience and versatility, being able to play on the boundary and in the slot.
"That was a really key addition for us," Drinkwitz said of Loyd. "We just felt like with the leadership position of losing Theo and Mookie (Cooper) and the reliability of those guys, we needed another veteran presence, a guy who had multiple position flexibility."
The addition of Loyd is not an indictment on how Missouri feels about its young wide receivers, however. But, counting on potential that has yet to be backed by production is a gamble.
"We really believe in Donovan (Olugbode) and what he'll be able to do, and Josh (Manning) and Marquis (Johnson) , but it's a long season we plan on playing a long time so we got to have enough depth."
After adding the two playmakers, Drinkwitz and Co. turned their attention to bolstering the team's front line of defense on offense.
"Now it's going to be about establishing an offensive line that can protect and establish the run to allow you to throw the ball vertically down the field," Drinkwitz said.
Those efforts could be assisted by Florida State transfer Jaylen Early, Missouri's most recent transfer portal signing. He joins the Tigers after starting six games for Florida State in 2024.
"Look at the end of the day in this conference, it's about winning in the trenches; offensive line and defensive line. And we felt like we just have to continue to add valuable depth," Drinkwitz said.
Three of Early's starts in 2024 came at right tackle, and the other three at right guard — two positions where Missouri is losing starters. His versatility made him an especially alluring option for a unit with moving pieces as they look to figure out the best group of five starters.
"That's a guy that availability came about, and so we said, 'Hey, look, we can add a guy who's got a lot of career starts at both guard, tackle.'" Drinkwitz said. "We're still in the search of our best five. So we're going to throw him in that mix and see who shakes out the best five."
Early's best chance of cracking the starting lineup will come at either left tackle or right guard. Wake Forest transfer Keagen Trost has virtually already secured the starting right tackle job, according to Drinkwitz. At left tackle, former JUCO transfer Jayven Richardson is a name near or at the top of the list after losing the starting job to Marcus Bryant last season. At right guard, Michigan transfer Dominick Giudice is also a top name to watch.
For Missouri, there's a lot more uncertainty on offense than defense entering the 2025 season. Overall, the Tigers are losing 85% of their offensive yardage from 2024.
Drinkwitz has yet to name a starting quarterback and doesn't plan to do so until the fall. Whether it's Penn State transfer Beau Pribula or rising redshirt junior Sam Horn though, the starter will have less than 60 career passing attempts entering Week 1.
Missouri has made the adequate moves to replace that production, the question now just becomes whether or not the players will mesh to a successful unit.
"There's a level of excitement because of the level of depth and competition that we've created," Drinkwitz said. "It's going to be about establishing an identity early and really playing to that identity."