2026 4-Star OT Evan Goodwin Names Missouri in Final Schools
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff look to be closing in on one of the premier offensive line talents in the 2026 recruiting class. 4-Star offensive tackle Evan Goodwin named the Tigers as one of his top four schools this week as he prepares to make several official visits this summer.
He took to social media to share the news on Friday, including Mississippi State, Oklahoma State and SMU as finalists as well.
Hailing from Bauxite, Arkansas, Goodwin is a behemoth offensive line prospect with incredible potential due to not only his size, but his skill set as well. 247Sports' composite ranking places him as a 4-Star prospect and the No. 22 offensive tackle in the nation.
He stands at 6-foot-7, 325 lbs. and utilizes his incredible size to his advantage as a skilled blocker. He is aggressive at the point of attack and is able to easily manipulate smaller defenders in both run and pass sets.
Goodwin is set to begin his summer of road trips with a visit to Wisconsin on May 30th. After leaving Camp Randall, the highly touted prospect heads to Columbia, Missouri on June 6th. He closes the season with trips to Notre Dame (June 12th) and Mississippi State (June 20th).
As of now, Missouri holds just two commitments in the 2026 recruiting class. If Drinkwitz and his staff could land the commitment from a player like Goodwin, it would be a massive boost for a class that has gotten off to a bit of a slow start.
2026 Football Commits
- DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
- S D'Montae Tims, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 04/04/2025)
