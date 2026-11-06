How to Watch Mizzou Football vs. Texas in Top-20 SEC Showdown

The Missouri Tigers are coming off a commanding win as they return to Columbia for one of their biggest tests of the season. The Tigers welcome the Texas Longhorns for a top-20 SEC matchup. Following their 34-10 win over Arkansas, Missouri enters the game ranked No. 18 with a 6-2 overall record and a 3-2 mark in SEC play.

The Longhorns enter Saturday ranked No. 7 with a 6-2 overall record and a 3-2 mark in the SEC. Texas is coming off a dominant 31-3 win over Mississippi State and will look to carry that momentum into Columbia.

Here are the TV and radio details for Missouri's matchup against Texas.

How to Watch: Mizzou Football vs. Texas

Who: No. 18 Missouri (6-2) vs. No. 7 Texas (6-2)

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m. CT

Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri

TV: ESPN

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Texas leads 18-9-1

Missouri On SI beat writers will also provide coverage with a live blog featuring updates throughout Saturday's game.

Last Time Out, Missouri

The Tigers are coming off a convincing 34-10 win over Arkansas in the Battle Line Rivalry. Missouri’s offense found its groove in the run game, thanks to Jamal Roberts, who rushed for 138 yards and scored two total touchdowns.

Quarterback Austin Simmons completed 20 of 31 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns while avoiding any interception. Cayden Lee led the Tigers with 78 receiving yards on six catches.

Saturday's matchup gives Missouri an opportunity to earn a significant win and improve its standing in the SEC.

Last Time Out, Texas

Texas is coming off a blowout 31-3 win over Mississippi State. Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning completed 16 of 20 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns without throwing an interception.

Wide receiver Emmett Mosley V led Texas with 98 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches. The Longhorns' defensive unit also played a key role, holding Mississippi State to just three points.

Texas will look to carry that momentum into Columbia for a challenging SEC road matchup.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Passing: Austin Simmons — 1,952 yards, 16 touchdowns

Rushing: Jamal Roberts — 1,005 yards, nine touchdowns

Receiving: Cayden Lee — 756 yards, five touchdowns

Texas Stat Leaders

Passing: Arch Manning — 1,727 yards, 15 touchdowns

Rushing: Raleek Brown — 452 yards, five touchdowns

Receiving: Ryan Wingo — 470 yards, four touchdowns

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