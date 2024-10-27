Instant Thoughts: Mizzou Suffers Shutout Loss to Alabama
Missouri football reporter Michael Stamps gives his first thoughts from Mizzou's 34-0 shutout defeat at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The No. 21 Missouri Tigers suffered its second defeat of the season on the road against the No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide, getting shut out 34-0.
This loss dropped the Tigers to 6-2 on the season, hindering its College Football Playoff chances and leaving plenty of question marks for the remainder of the season. The health of the team, however, presents as the biggest unknown.
The status of quarterback Brady Cook slides into that same category. He was a game-time decision with an ankle injury prior to starting against the Crimson Tide and left late in the second quarter due to a hand injury. The state of that injury remains to be determined, but he did not play another snap.
Backup quarterback Drew Pyne was the next-man up and did not live up to the challenge, throwing an interception to Alabama safety Malachi Moore and leading to a Crimson Tide touchdown. Those plays defined the momentum of the game and put the Tigers behind heading into half time.
The Tiger defense, for the most part, did its job. They only allowed 13 points at the end of the first half, which would have only been six if it weren't for Pyne's interception. They got to Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe only twice, both coming in the first half from Johnny Walker Jr.
Heading into its second bye week of the season, head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his Missouri football squad have plenty of reflecting to do ahead of its next matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners.
