Meet the Mizzou Freshman: Safety Charles Bass Ceiling, Fit with Tigers
One of the most talented and versatile players in the class of 2025 for the Missouri Tigers is St. Louis native Charles Bass.
What makes him so versatile and unique is his ability to play two defensive positions at an extremely high level. Bass played cornerback for East Saint Louis and dipped into the safety position at times, but clearly has a better skill set for the safety spot.
It creates an interesting decision for the Missouri coaching staff to make for a very talented player, but having this issue isn't exactly a bad one. It seems like wherever they place him on the roster, he will succeed.
Here's a look at Charles Bass, a defensive back from St. Louis.
Player Info
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 200 lbs.
Hometown: St. Louis
High School: East Saint Louis Senior
Recruiting
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 84 position, No. 24 state
On3: No. 274 nationally, No. 62 position, No. 16 state
Rivals: No. 109 nationally, No. 9 position, No. 5 state
ESPN: Not ranked nationally, No. 41 position, No. 12 state
High school career
Bass was one of the best defensive backs in the states of Illinois and Missouri for a reason. He posted a 105-tackle season as a senior, 85 as a junior and 54 as a sophomore. Bass added a sack, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries in his high school career, as well.
He was an all-state selection as a junior and helped a St. Louis metro powerhouse add more to their already decorated resume. East Saint Louis made the state championship the last three years of his high school career, wrangling in victories as a sophomore and senior.
Fit with the Tigers
Despite mainly playing cornerback at East Saint Louis, Bass clearly has the tools to make the transition to safety. He's been a naturally good tackler in high school, especially for a cornerback, which is means enough to move him to a new position.
This and his ability to defend the run are what stand out most about Bass. He can play in coverage and will be effective there, but Bass is at his best when he's moving downhill to hit a ball-carrier.
The coverage aspect of his game does need to improve. He has the closing speed to compete with faster receivers, but needs more flexibility and hip movement to become more efficient with his movement. If this area of his game gets cleaned up, then he technically could flip over to cornerback.
Bass' versatility at both spots is why he was rated so high and also why he could be so dangerous for Missouri. He can play both positions well and should zero in on one specifically, but his ability to do both makes him a much better player.
Analysis
"Not many high school defensive back talents present the level of versatility that Bass possesses at both positions, which gives the Tiger coaching staff an interesting choice to make."- MissouriOnSI reporter Michael Stamps
When will he play?
Bass is another example of a player who has nothing stopping him from getting on the field early in his college career. He has the tools to do so and despite a very talented group of safeties on the roster, it's possible he moves his way up.
The safety spot is one of many where the Tigers dig into the depth chart to throw different looks on the field, which will help Bass. That being said, don't be surprised if he doesn't. The Tigers added Jalen Catalon, Mose Phillips and Santana Banner in the transfer portal and return Daylan Carnell, Marvin Burks and Trajen Greco.
That will contend for one of the best position groups on the team and potentially the SEC, with Bass only adding to that depth. At the very minimum, he will be extra security for Missouri's safeties, but he certainly could contribute in a bigger role if called upon.
Ceiling and Floor
Ceiling: Finds a way to get on the field and adds extra depth to the safety room.
Floor: Doesn't contribute as a freshman, but is set up for a larger role in the future with practice team experience.