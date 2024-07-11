Meet the Transfer: Arizona State Quarterback Drew Pyne
If nothing else, Drew Pyne will bring peace of mind to the Missouri Tigers.
After backup Sam Horn quarterback underwent Tommy John surgery due to a UCL injury, the Missouri quarterback room was in need of an understudy for starter Brady Cook.
Pyne brings plenty of experience to Missouri, who would've had to rely on true freshman Aidan Glover or unranked players Brett Brown or Harold Blood Jr. Based on the performances of the bottom of the quarterback room at the spring game, Missouri will be thankful they went out and added a more experienced option.
Here's what to know about Missouri's newest quarterback.
High School
Pyne was a three-star prospect out of New Canaan High School in New Canaan, Connecticut. He received 13 offers, including ones from Missouri, Alabama and Florida State before commiting to Notre Dame.
After winning two state championships, he ended his high school career leading New Canaan High School in passing yards and touchdowns. His decorated high school career earned him an invite to the 2020 Under Armour All-American Game,
Notre Dame (2020-'22)
Pyne spent most of his first two seasons on the bench before competing for the starting job ahead of the 2022 season. Tyler Buchner initially earned the starting job before suffering a shoulder injury in week 2 against Marshall, giving the job to Pyne.
In his only season as a starter, Pyne completed 64.6% of passes for 2,021 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions as he led the Fighting Irish to a 9-2 record as a starter.
Pyne entered the transfer portal on December 5, 2022, after seeing the writing on the wall that Notre Dame would be bringing in a new quarterback through the portal. Sam Hartman transferred to Notre Dame 22 days later.
Arizona State (2023)
Injury luck was not in the favor of Pyne for his one year with the Sun Devils. He suffered a hamstring injury ahead of the season, a muscle injury against Fresno State in week 3, leading to missing all but two games of the season.
Against USC and limited action against Fresno State, Pyne threw for 26 completions on 49 attempts for 273 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
In the summer of 2023, Pyne was invited to be a camp counselor at the Manning Passing Academy, where he met Cook.
Fit with the Tigers
Pyne will immeadietly be the backup for the Tigers. Due to Horn's surgery, and both Jake Garcia and Gabarri Johnson transferring out, the Missouri quarterback room was quickly depleted this spring.
With Pyne's 26/9 career TD/INT ratio, Missouri can be confident that if Cook were to go down, Pyne can keep the ship afloat for a few games. He is a smart, experienced and accurate thrower. Although he might not have the strongest arm, he can still make some impressive throws.
If Pyne were to go down, Missouri would be short on options. This might not be as exciting of an addition as a Torianno Pride or Cayden Green for Missouri but it is certainly an important one.
