Missouri Football Extends Two Offers, Locks in Another Visitor
Despite spring football kicking off last week, Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff have remained active on the recruiting trail.
The Tigers extended an offer to a talented 2026 prospect this week, and were even able to dip into the 2027 class as well, lining up a visit and offering another scholarship.
2026 wideout Jerquaden Guilford was the first to announce his Missouri scholarship offer. Since decommitting from Penn State just a week ago, the 6-foot-2, 190 lb. target has picked up several SEC offers, and the Tigers are the latest.
He is a versatile player with the ability to not only lineup as a wide receiver, but as a kick returner as well. In two seasons of varsity football with the Fort Wayne Northrop Bruins, Guilford has 930 yards through the air and just under 300 as a return specialist.
Next, 2027 tight end Jordan Karhoff from Columbus, Ohio shared news of his Missouri offer. Though unranked by major recruiting outlets, his 6-foot-4, 215 lb. frame as just a sophomore gives him very high potential.
He holds offers from eight other programs, three of which are power four schools: Kentucky, Syracuse and Duke.
Finally, Drinkwitz and his staff lined up another talented visitor for an official spring visit. 2027 tight end Jake Sneed from The John Cooper School in Texas shared news of his upcoming visit on social media this week.
He is set to make the trip to Columbia this weekend and will observe Missouri's sixth spring practice.
Sneed is a 6-foot-6, 220 lb. target with an incredible catch radius that plays extremely physically. Like Karhoff, he is unranked by major recruiting services currently, but that will very likely change as he progresses through his junior and senior seasons.
The Tigers currently hold just a single commitment for the 2026 recruiting class, but have lined up a plethora of spring and summer visits with prospects from nearly every position. While Missouri has gotten off to a moderately slow start, Drinkwitz and his staff look to still be in position to land premium talent.
2026 Football Commits
- DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
For a full breakdown of the Tigers 2026 recruiting class and more, check out the Missouri football recruiting tracker.