Missouri Football Extends Two 2027 Offers
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff are ready to kick off the 2025 season against Central Arkansas, but have still managed to remain active on the recruiting trail leading up to the game.
This week, the Tigers extended scholarship offers to two talented prospects out of the class of 2027, 4-Star running back Asa Barnes and 3-Star defensive lineman Dawayne Jones.
Barnes, hailing from Westview High School in Martin, Tennessee, is a 6-foot, 190 lb. back with an excellent blend of speed and power. Missouri is just the latest in a long line of division one programs that have shown interest in the Volunteer State product as he holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, USC and many more outside of the Tigers.
He is a dynamic running back with the ability to both work inside for tough yardage, and also make defenders miss in the open field. Barnes is a gifted pass catcher out of the backfield as well, giving him a well rounded skill set built for modern football.
He is currently ranked as the No. 23 running back in the nation and the No. 8 player in Tennessee, according to 247Sports.
The next player that received a scholarship offer from Missouri this week, Jones, is one of the top defensive line prospects in the nation. The 6-foot-3, 265 lb. behemoth is ranked as the No. 34 player at his position in the nation and the No. 8 overall player in Oklahoma, according to 247Sports.
As a freshman in 2024, Jones appeared in nine games for Booker T. Washington out of Tusla, Oklahoma and finished with an impressive 16 total tackles, 4.0 TFL's and six quarterback pressures. While he was unable to convert any of his pressures into sacks, Jones showed off his potential as both a run stopper and pass rusher.
The Tigers do not currently hold any commitments in the 2027 class, but will need to put together a strong performance on the recruiting trail if they hopes to bounce back from what is shaping up to be a somewhat disappointing 2026 group.
Drinkwitz and the Tigers' staff have earned just ten commitments thus far, and though there is still time to add more talent, the countdown to early signing day is dwindling.
2026 Missouri Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompana Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)