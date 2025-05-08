Missouri Lands in Top Schools for 2026 Safety Niko Jandreau
Missouri received a bit of good news on the recruiting trail on Thursday as the Tigers were named as a finalist for 2026 3-Star safety Niko Jandreau. The Chandler, Arizona native took to social media to share his announcement.
He listed Missouri, USC, Oklahoma, Washington and Georgia Tech as his five finalists.
Standing at 6-foot-1, 185 lbs., Jandreau has great size for the safety position. He is currently ranked by 247Sports' as the No. 17 player in the state and the No. 106 safety in the nation. Last season as a junior he finished with 51 total tackles, 3.0 TFL's, 12 pass deflections and two interceptions.
Jandreau's twin brother, Beau, also holds an offer from the Tigers, but has yet to make an announcement on his final list of schools as of now.
As for Niko, he has planned visits this summer with Oregon State (May 2), Washington (May 30), Iowa State (June 6), San Diego State (June 17) and Oklahoma (June 20).
A rangy safety prospect, Jandreau is fluid in his movement and is not afraid to come downfield to make a play at the line of scrimmage. Despite being just 6-foot-1, he has very lengthy arms which he uses to not only break up passes, but keep ball carriers close in the open field.
As of now, Missouri holds just three commitments for the 2026 class, one of which is a safety prospect as well, D'Montae Tims. While it has been a bit of a slower start than some other programs, Missouri looks to be in good standing with many talented prospects in next year's class.
Upcoming Visitors (May 30-June 1)
- WR Mason James
- IOL Noah Best
- CB Nick Hankins, Jr.
- RB Ryan Estrada
- LB JJ Bush
- S Jowell Combay
- CB Javonte Smith
- ATH Dana Greenhow
2026 Commitments
- DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
- S D'Montae Tims, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 04/04/2025)
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)