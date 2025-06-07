Mizzou Earns Commitment of Four-Star WR
The Missouri Tigers have added a pass-catching threat to their 2026 recruiting class in four-star wide receiver Jabari Brady. This decision comes shortly after his official visit, which started on May 30 and ended on June 1.
Brady is the No. 271 player in the country, along with No. 45 at his position and No. 41 in his home state of Florida. The four-star recruit is from Pompano Beach and attends Monarch High School.
Brady fielded plenty of Power 4 interest as a recruit, with offers from schools like Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Ohio State and many others. He never cut his list of schools down, despite having such a broad collection of schools to work with.
He was productive during his junior year of high school, recording 485 yards and seven touchdowns in seven game appearances. As a sophomore, he was even more impressive, recording 1,392 yards and 10 touchdowns on more game time and 70 receptions. Brady also plays defensive back for Monarch, recording 43 tackles over his last two seasons.
With the commitment of Brady, the Tigers finally have an offensive weapon to pair with four-star quarterback commit Gavin Sidwar. Sidwar was the lone commit for a short period of time and Brady is now the second one on offense.
He may not be the only four-star wide receiver who ends up as a Tiger. Norman, Oklahoma native Mason James recently completed his official visit to Missouri, which happened at the same time as Brady. If the two connected during that time, that could be a scary, talented duo to watch in Missouri uniforms for the future.
2026 Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1.5, 205 lbs. - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/06/25)
