Missouri Lines up Official Visit with 2026 3-Star S Bradley Brown
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers received some more good news on the recruiting trail this week as 3-Star safety prospect Bradley Brown locked in his official visit to Columbia for this summer.
The 6-foot-1, 180 lb. defender took to social media to share that he will be in town from June 6th through the 8th.
Hailing from Plano, Texas, Brown is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 61 safety in the nation and the No. 107 player in the Longhorn state. In 2024, as a junior, he finished with 69 total tackles, 2.0 TFL's, a sack and three pass deflections.
A multi-sport athlete, Brown also competes for Plano High School's track and field team. According to 247Sports, he logged an impressive 11.62 second 100 meter dash, 23.46 second 200 meter dash and a 54.88 second 400 meter dash as a junior.
Though a bit under the radar as a prospect, Brown is a dynamic defender with the skill set to play multiple roles. While he may lack a bit in terms of sheer athleticism, he makes up for it with relentless effort and a smart playstyle.
As of now, Missouri holds just three commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, only one of which is a defensive back, D'Montae Tims. While the Tigers have gotten off to a bit of a slow start, Drinkwitz and his staff have proven before they can put together a strong class.
Upcoming Visitors (May 30-June 1)
- WR Mason James
- IOL Noah Best
- CB Nick Hankins, Jr.
- RB Ryan Estrada
- LB JJ Bush
- S Jowell Combay
- CB Javonte Smith
- ATH Dana Greenhow
2026 Commitments
- DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
- S D'Montae Tims, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 04/04/2025)
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)