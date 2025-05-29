2026 4-Star ATH Jayden McGregory Names Missouri as Finalist, Locks in Commitment Date
While Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff have gotten off to a bit of a slower start on the recruiting trail, things appear to be looking up as the Tigers head into official visit season. Just this month, Missouri was named as a finalist for six talented prospects and has lined up several official visits as well.
On Wednesday, another top prospect in the 2026 class named the Tigers in his top schools. Jayden McGregory, a 4-Star athlete from Des Moines, Iowa took to social media to share his finalists, naming Missouri among Louisville, Minnesota and Kansas.
The 6-foot-2, 182 lb. prospect had previously named his top eight in February, but now narrows his list even further. He has visits lined up with each of his top schools, starting off with Minnesota (May 30), then heading to Missouri (June 6), Kansas (June 13) and Louisville (June 20).
He is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 17 athlete prospect in the nation and the No. 3 player in the state. Missouri safeties coach Jacob Yoro paid a visit to him at his school in Des Moine in January of this year, so its likely the Tigers are recruiting the athlete as a defender.
As of now, the Tigers hold just two commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, but is expected to welcome a massive crop of official visitors throughout the summer, so things could very quickly begin to change for Drinkwitz and his staff.
Official Visitors for the weekend of June 6
- 4-Star EDGE Asharri Charles
- 4-Star OT Evan Goodwin - Named Missouri as a finalist on 04/11/2025
- 3-Star OL Brandon Anderson - Named Missouri as a finalist on 03/24/2025
- 3-Star TE Camden Jensen - Committed to UCLA on 05/18/2025
- 3-Star ATH Jayden McGregory - Named Missouri as a finalist on 02/14/2025
- 3-Star S Bradley Brown
- 3-Star TE Isaac Jensen - Named Missouri as a finalist on 03/07/2025
Check out the Missouri football official visitor tracker for the full list of summertime visitors.
2026 Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 05/23/25)