Mizzou Guard Named Preseason to All-American Team by Walter Camp
Missouri Tigers offensive guard Cayden Green was voted a Walter Camp Preseason second-team All-American, voted by FBS head coaches and sports information directors.
The Walter Camp All-American selections is one of five services the NCAA considers to determine consensus and unanimous status at the end of the year.
Green transferred over to Missouri from Oklahoma ahead of the 2024 season. The Kansas City-area product started at left guard throughout all of 2024, and is just one of two returning starters along the offensive line returning for the Tigers in 2025.
Last year on 418 pass blocking snaps, Green allowed just 11 pressures, tied for the second-lowest amongst Missouri's starters.
Green is already projected as one of the top interior offensive line prospects in the 2026 NFL draft, if he were to choose to declare for it after his junior season. If he does declare and ends up being selected, it'll be the second-straight year where Missouri produces a junior offensive line selection, with Armand Membou being selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the New York Jets in April.
Membou took a signifgant leap in play from his sophomore to junior season in order to be a top-10 selection. The Missouri coaching staff is hoping for a similar jump from Green.
"I think there's a lot of parts of his game that he's been working on, I’ve been proud of him," Missouri offensive line coach Brandon Jones said during spring practices. "Really working those weaknesses, trying to continue to stay the course."
Overall on the Walter Camp Preseason All-American teams, the Southeastern Conference places 16 players, the most out of any conference. The Tigers will face at least seven of those players in the 2025 seeason.
Below is a look at the full selections.
Walter Camp 2025 Preseason All-America Teams
* 2024 First Team All-America selection
# - 2024 Second Team All-America selection
First-team Offense
QB: Cade Klubnik (Clemson)
RB: Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame), Nicholas Singleton (Penn State)
WR: Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) #, Ryan Williams (Alabama)
TE: Eli Stowers (Vanderbilt)
OL: Spencer Fano (Utah) #, Francis Mauigoa (Miami), Kadyn Proctor (Alabama), Kage Casey (Boise State) #
C: Jake Slaughter (Florida)
First-team Defense
DL: Dylan Stewart (South Carolina), Colin Simmons (Texas), Peter Woods (Clemson), Zane Durant (Penn State)
LB: Anthony Hill (Texas) #, Taurean York (Texas A&M), Kyle Louis (Pittsburgh)
DB: Caleb Downs (Ohio State) *, Leonard Moore (Notre Dame), Jermod McCoy (Tennessee), D’Angelo Ponds (Indiana)
First-team specialists
P: Brett Thorsen (Georgia)
PK: Dominic Zvada (Michigan)
KR: Keelan Marion (BYU) *
Second-team offense
QB: Sam Leavitt (Arizona State)
RB: Makhi Hughes (Oregon), Isaac Brown (Louisville)
WR: Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State), Elijah Sarratt (Indiana)
TE: Justin Joly (North Carolina State)
OL: Ar’maj Reed-Adams (Texas A&M), Cayden Green (Missouri), Jordan Seaton (Colorado),
Olaivavega Ioane (Penn State)
C: Logan Jones (Iowa)
Second-team defense
DL: Mikhail Kamara (Indiana), Dontay Corleone (Cincinnati), T.J. Parker (Clemson), Tim Keenan III
(Alabama)
LB: Jason Henderson (Old Dominion), Whit Weeks (LSU), Suntarine Perkins (Ole Miss)
DB: Michael Taaffe (Texas), Dillon Theineman (Oregon), Koi Perich (Minnesota), Isaiah Nwokobia
(SMU)
Second-team specialists
P: Ryan Eckley (Michigan State)
PK: Caden Chittenden (USC)
KR: Rayshawn Pleasant (Tulane) #