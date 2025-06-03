Mizzou Rising Up List for 4-Star IOL Target After Official Visit
Official visits are in full swing, and a recent one to the Missouri Tigers for four-star offensive lineman Noah Best went very well. That visit worked perfectly, and now, Best has much more draw to Columbia.
A large part of that was head coach Eli Drinkwitz, who made it clear to Best he was a perfect fit for their offensive system. The speed, kick and size Best has validates that, beginning to make him more of a priority in this class.
"They’ve definitely gone up," Best told MissouriOnSI of the Tigers' position on his list. "Coach Drinkwitz just tells me how much of a fit I am and that they need me."
Another reason for the Tigers' rise up Best's recruitment is offensive line coach Brandon Jones, one of the coaching staff's best recruiters. The two have a long-standing relationship and had the opportunity to further it while Best was in Columbia last weekend.
Jones has a history of landing big recruits on the offensive line and establishing good connections with players. That seems to be the case here, with Jones and Best clearly growing closer.
"Me and coach Jones have known each other for around a year now and we’ve continued to build on our relationship," Best said. "Now we are pretty close on how and what we know about each other."
The brotherhood feeling that Best picked up on was one of two things that stood out the most. He also paid attention to how relationships are built within the team and the closeness between coaches and players. This is something multiple players have raved about now and it's clear that this is a common theme.
READ: 4-Star TE Target 'Blown Away' After Official Visit to Mizzou
Best is listed as an interior offensive lineman on most recruiting sites, despite playing tackle for Midlothian High School. Standing at 6-foot-3, 290 pounds, it's pretty clear he will have to kick inside.
That's the vision Missouri's coaching staff has for him, as well. In fact, with veteran center Connor Tollison out of eligibility after this coming season, it looks like Best might slide in perfectly at the same position.
"I would fit as a center and I think my footwork would benefit me in their style of offense," Best said.
As an interior lineman, Best is ranked No. 403 in the country and No. 34 at his position, according to 247Sports composite rankings. He's also the No. 54 best player in the state of Texas and currently holds a prediction to commit to Oklahoma. The Sooners have a visit with him later in the week on June 7, with SMU, Kansas State and Texas Tech also garnering his interest.
Best doesn't have a clear-cut commitment date yet, but he told MissouriOnSI that July 1 would be the earliest he would make a decision.
More from Missouri's first group of official visitors:
- 4-Star TE Target Blown Away' After Official Visit to Mizzou
- Mizzou Recruiting Reactions: Official Visits, May 30-June 1
- Mizzou Football Recruiting Updates, Official Visit Recap: June 2025
- 4-Star WR Recaps Official Visit with Mizzou