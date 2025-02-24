Mizzou Spring Football Storylines: Running Back
As the month of March approaches, so do spring practices for the Missouri Tigers. It will be the first opportunity to get first impressions about a brand-new Tigers roster.
There are questions all across the roster, including at the running back spot. Missouri lost its two leading rushers, Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll, to graduation at the end of the 2023-2024 season. One major transfer addition and a combination of freshmen and returners have the position group poised for another fun season.
Who will be starting at that spot is still unclear. UL Monroe transfer Ahmad Hardy seems to be primed for the spot, but he's a true sophomore with one year of college football experience in the Sun Belt conference. Behind him is Jamal Roberts and Tavorus Jones, both who played small roles last season for the Tigers.
Here are the top storylines to follow at the running back position during spring practices.
Is Ahmad Hardy Ready for the Step Up in Competition?
No one will dispute Hardy being a talented and productive young running back. Rushing for 1,351 yards is impressive for a freshman in general, despite the conference. That being said, Hardy will need to take big steps this offseason, starting in the spring, to be ready for the increase in skill level.
There might be a learning curve for Hardy making a jump from the Sun Belt to the SEC, but one of his best selling points as a high-rated transfer was his age. He will be a true sophomore this season for the Tigers, meaning he potentially has two more seasons after the coming one with the Tigers, if he chooses to stay.
Hardy was one of the hardest running backs in the country to stop this past season. He forced the second-most missed tackles in the country for a running back, only behind Boise State star Ashton Jeanty. Hardy is a consistent game wrecker and has the skills to become one of the best running backs in the SEC.
A learning curve and time to adjust to the pace of SEC football should be expected for Hardy. However, in a running back-friendly offensive system that's seen backs like Tyler Badie, Larry Roundtree III and Cody Schrader shine, Hardy shouldn't have any issues becoming productive for Missouri.
Can Davis Play Immediately?
Freshman Marquise Davis, one of two freshman running backs the Tigers brought in for its 2025 class, was the only early enrollee at the position. This gives him a step ahead in the race to find a spot on the depth chart, one that is wide open.
Bringing in Davis might have been a surprise to some. After having Jamarion Morrow in the class and having him flip to Texas A&M, the Tigers needed another. According to head coach Eli Drinkwitz, Davis was a player they'd been engaged with for quite some time, despite his pledge being with Kentucky.
"Well, Marquise, we've actually been involved with for a while, and we actually had him on campus early in his recruiting process, and [offensive assistant] Brendan Boylan has done an excellent job in the state of Ohio recruiting and really laid the foundation for us there over 18 months ago," Drinkwitz said. "So we had a strong relationship with Marquis, and then, we always knew, we were taking a second running back in this class.
Davis might end up being more than just another recruit in the class of 2025. He plays a similar brand of powerful football, comparable to Hardy. The Cleveland Heights native was the No. 161 player and No. 11 running back in the class of 2024, a sign of proof that he belongs in the SEC.
Running back is a position where, sometimes, experience doesn't matter. If you are skilled and athletic, running backs can find success. Davis is exactly that and has the measurables to go along with it. He's currently listed as 5-foot-11, 205-pounds on Missouri's spring football roster. He'll need to continue to get stronger, but that's a solid foundation for being able to play this coming season.
Who is RB2?
Let's go under the assumption that Hardy is going to be number one on the depth chart for this coming season. The biggest question mark on the roster comes after him. Behind Hardy are Jamal Roberts, Tavorus Jones and Austyn Dendy. Incoming freshman Brendan Haygood is not yet with the team.
Based on experience and level of trust from the coaching staff, Roberts would be set up to be the man behind Hardy, assuming he's the starter. Roberts rushed for 216 yards and three touchdowns last season in his first true season of seeing the field. He might be the one player that poses the largest threat to Hardy as a starter.
Davis has an uphill battle to move to the top of the depth chart, but it's not impossible. He's an exciting and highly-rated prospect, all of which is for good reason. He will certainly have the opportunity to make a push toward the top of the depth chart with a good set of spring practices.
Jones and Dendy, both of whom were on the roster last season, will have even more of an uphill battle to move up the depth chart. Jones rushed for 55 yards on 13 carries last season for the Tigers but did not see much of the field late in the season as Roberts, Carroll and Noel solidified their roles. Dendy redshirted last year but bounced between playing safety and running back, leaving a question mark as to what he can bring at either position.
