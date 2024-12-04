Missouri Signs 4-Star Running Back Marquise Davis
Missouri officially signed 4-Star running back Marquise Davis to the 2025 recruiting class this week, locking him in as a member of the Tigers.
The talented back flipped his commitment from Kentucky to Missouri just days before signing. He had been committed to the Wildcats since May of this year.
Davis ranks as the No. 179 player in the country, No. 13 of all running backs and seventh best in his home state of Ohio in composite rankings. From Cleveland,Ohio, Davis suited up for Cleveland Heights High School. His senior season was highlighted by a 463-yard rushing performance while adding eight touchdowns to his stat line, all on a mere 26 carries.
He stands at 6-foot, 210 lbs. and possesses great burst to get through the line while maintaining balance to potentially make defenders miss in the open field. He played on both sides of the ball in high school, also lining up at safety. In his junior season, the talented prospect finished with an incredible 2, 228 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns. Not to mention he also racked up 63 total tackles, a sack and three interceptions.
