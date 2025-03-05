Mizzou Spring Practice Storylines: Defensive Back
In Year 2 under defensive coordinator Corey Batoon, cornerback is one of the positions where the Missouri Tigers are set to have the most continuity — with all three starters returning.
At safety, it's nearly the opposite with starter Joseph Charleston, along with important contributors Tre'Vez Johnson and Sidney Williams no longer having any eligibility.
All along the defensive secondary, there's questions. Some of which could be partly answered in spring practices, which began Friday.
The emphasis during the 13 practices is not to find the end all, be all answer to these questions. Rather, head coach Eli Drinkwitz says he's much more interested in the indivual development of players.
However, the lineups the Tigers utilize during the practices would presumably not be completely meaningless. Batoon will also speak to the media Wednesday to provide updates on the progress of players.
Here's what to watch along the defensive backfield for Missouri over spring practices.
What's the early safety rotation?
The safety room is somewhat of a jumbled group at the moment. Rising junior Marvin Burks is likely to earn himself a starting role again, but who replaces Charleston in the starting lineup?
UNLV transfer Jalen Catalon certainly has experience playing in his favor — this will be his seventh year of college football,. He's coming off a First-team All-Mountain West season, recording 93 sacks and five interceptions.
Missouri also recruited some younger talent with rising redshirt junior Santana Banner from Northern Illinois and rising true junior Mose Phillips III out of Virginia Tech. This duo might not have the experience Catalon does, but were incredibly productive in lower conferences to begin their career.
Catalon seems like the most likely candidate to earn a starting role to begin the season, but Phillips and Banner have proved themselves through their production to also earn important roles.
Does Mose Phillips III take snaps at star?
A spot that could open up for Phillips is in the middle of the Missouri defense in the star role. He certainly has the ability to play in the backfield too, but rotating at star with veteran returner Daylan Carnell seems like the quickest way for Philllips to see the field in his first year with the Tigers. This role was filled by both Williams and Johnson last year.
Phillips does have experience playing in the box — 275 of his 750 snaps in 2024 came there in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). The safety/linebacker hybrid is a good fit for the hard hitter.
Will one of Deloach or Pride stand out more than the other?
Deloach was a fast-rising player last year, earning himself a rotating role with Clemson transfer Toriano Pride Jr.
The snap distrubition between the two through the second half of 2024 is especially interesting to follow. Through one stretch, it was nearly a perfect 50/50 split. Then both Deloach and Pride both took their own lopsided stretches.
Defensive Snaps from Week 6-14 (Per PFF)
Week
Toriano Pride Jr.
Nicholas Deloach Jr.
6 at Texas A&M
37
37
7 at UMass
24
21
8 vs. Auburn
42
41
9 at Alabama
49
40
11 vs. Oklahoma
22
57
12 at South Carolina
28
51
13 at Mississippi State
41
19
14 vs. Arkansas
71
11
Maybe the Tigers will roll with the same sort of rotation through 2025. But also, don't be surprised if either takes a significant leap to take over the position.