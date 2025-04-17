No. 1 2027 OT Jake Hildebrand Reacts to Missouri Offer
The Missouri Tigers have yet to land a commitment in the 2027 recruiting class, but have already begun making contact with some of its top prospects.
This week, Eli Drinkwitz and his staff extended an offer to one of the top overall prospects in the class, offensive tackle Jake Hildebrand from Chandler, Arizona. Standing at 6-foot-6, 285 lbs., he is the top ranked player at his position, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, and is the No. 21 overall prospect in the nation.
He spoke with Missouri Tigers on SI about the scholarship offer and what it meant to him.
Hildebrand said, "It was a blessing. I've had a family member that went to Missouri for college and they said they loved it, so I'm excited to learn more about their program and their school. It means the world to me to get another SEC offer because those are some of the best, most talented teams."
He continued, "It's just a blessing to get the opportunity to play."
The talented tackle prospect shared on his relationship the coaching staff, saying, "It's an early relationship, but we are wanting to be talking more over time. I've talked with coach Chris Ball so far, but hoping it spreads to more of the staff."
While he does not have any concrete plans for upcoming summertime visits, Hildebrand says he is in the process of lining a trip up. "There are a few schools that we are trying to get out to for the first time, but we don't have a schedule yet on which ones."
While it is still very early for the class of 2027, the Arizona native is clearly one of the top players available, and could be a massive boost to the Tigers' roster.
2026 Football Commits
- DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
- S D'Montae Tims, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 04/04/2025)
Keep up with the Missouri Tigers Football Recruiting Tracker and stay up to date on the 2026 class and beyond.