Podcast: Recapping Week 2 of Mizzou Fall Camp

Missouri football beat reporters give their thoughts on how the Tigers are shaping up halfway through fall camp.

Joey Van Zummeren, Michael Stamps

Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI
The last week was arguably the most crucial of the preseason for the Missouri Tigers. The team started it with a scrimmage Monday, and finished with another Saturday.

In between was a handful of practices handful to the media. Eli Drinkwitz also met with the media Saturday to give his thoughts on how the team is developing.

READ: Everything Eli Drinkwitz Said to Recap Week 2 of Fall Camp

To recap the week, MissouriOnSI beat reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps discussed their thoughts in the newest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.

The two go position by position on the roster to break down the latest developments, including the latest on the starting quarterback competition, changes coming to the offensive line in the next week of practice, young players who could earn roles and more.

Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.

Michael Stamps
MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball, plus recruiting. Michael is from Papillion, Neb.

