Podcast: Recapping Week 2 of Mizzou Fall Camp
The last week was arguably the most crucial of the preseason for the Missouri Tigers. The team started it with a scrimmage Monday, and finished with another Saturday.
In between was a handful of practices handful to the media. Eli Drinkwitz also met with the media Saturday to give his thoughts on how the team is developing.
READ: Everything Eli Drinkwitz Said to Recap Week 2 of Fall Camp
To recap the week, MissouriOnSI beat reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps discussed their thoughts in the newest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.
The two go position by position on the roster to break down the latest developments, including the latest on the starting quarterback competition, changes coming to the offensive line in the next week of practice, young players who could earn roles and more.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.