Podcast: What Mizzou Needs to Do to Take Down Alabama

Missouri football reporters give their final thoughts on how the Tigers match up with the Crimson Tide.

Joey Van Zummeren, Michael Stamps

Original image: Will McLelland-Imagn Images
For all that Missouri has accomplished since 2023, Saturday's game against No. 8 Alabama stands as another opportunity to take the program to yet another level.

It's the first top-15 matchup Missouri will host since 1979. Missouri hasn't beat Alabama since 1975. Since joining the Southeastern Conference in 2012, Missouri has been outscored 52-233 by Alabama in five matchups.

A win puts Missouri firmly in the race for the College Football Playoff. It'd be a statement of not only the ability of their 2025 team, but of the overall growth the program has taken since 2023. It would prove the Tigers belong in the conversation of the top teams of the conference.

To discuss the magnitude of the game and preview how the Tigers match up with Alabama, Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps gave their thoughts on the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast. The two discuss the questions they still have about the Tigers, the areas where Missouri can attack the Alabama defense, the biggest fears for the Tigers and more.

You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below, or through SpotifyApple Podcasts orAmazon.

The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.

The stars of the game are expected to be the two early Heisman candidates from both teams — running back Ahmad Hardy for Missouri, and quarterback Ty Simpson for Alabama.

Simpson has showed off incredible accuracy and pocket awareness through his first five games of the season.

"The quarterback makes very good decisions, not easily deceived with disguise, unaffected by pressure, ability to escape," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said of Simpson. "I think those things make it really hard to game plan a quarterback."

READ: Drinkwitz Evaluates How Ty Simpson Will Challenge Mizzou's Defense

For Missouri, Hardy has established himself as one of the running backs in the country, leading the nation with 730 rushing yards this season. The Alabama defense has had trouble containing violent runners like Hardy. The Crimson Tide have allowed the fourth-must rushing yards per game in the Southeastern Conference.

Alabama's pass-heavy offense will clash with Missouri's tough-nosed, run-heavy unit in Week 7 at 11 a.m. Saturday in Columbia.

