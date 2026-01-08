Reacting to Mizzou's 3 Wednesday Portal Additions: The Buzz

Missouri continued to add to its portal class Wednesday, signing three more players. The Tigers have now signed three players on each of the last three days.

The additions included two players from Auburn, wide receiver Horatio Fields and defensive back Kensley Louidor-Faustin. Fields is the second receiver Missouri has added, while Louidor-Faustin is the third defensive back joining the Tigers.



Missouri's other addition also came from within the SEC, adding Luke Work, an offensive lineman from Mississippi State.

Watch the video above as Missouri football Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on all three of the additions.

Here's the morning buzz for Thursday, Jan. 8.

Wednesday Mizzou Results

Men's basketball won 73-68 at Kentucky - RECAP

Thursday Mizzou Schedule

Women's basketball at Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. on the SECNetwork+ - Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Did you notice?

Kirby Moore will bring along former Missouri quarterback JR Blood to his staff at Washington State as the director of recruiting strategy. Moore coached Blood with the Tigers in 2024. After graduating, Blood was the NIL marketing and athlete relations coordinator with Every True Tiger Brand for the 2025 season.

Welcome to Pullman, @HBloodJr 😤



Blood will be joining Kirby Moore’s staff as the Director of Recruiting Strategy.#GoCougs | #MadeOfCrimson pic.twitter.com/stQ5MWlK2e — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) January 7, 2026

Despite a overtime loss, Missouri alumni Michael Porter Jr. continued his hot season with the Brooklyn Nets, scoring 34 points, including a career-high in 3-point makes. It's the ninth game this season Porter has scored 30 or more points.

Michael Porter Jr. tonight vs. ORL



• 34 PTS

• 5 REB

• 3 STL

• 8 3PM (tied career-high)



⭐️🗳️ » https://t.co/2uadYF7hez pic.twitter.com/WVTdm0sopE — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 8, 2026

Former Missouri safety Marvin Burks signed with Wisconsin. He started at safety for each of the last two seasons for Missouri.

Wisconsin lands commitment from big-time Missouri safety transfer Marvin Burks Jr. , per his agent Joshua Walker (@whynotjoshua) https://t.co/Ppq64idPZG pic.twitter.com/s5EJvlJDo0 — BrianDohn247 (@BrianDohn247) January 8, 2026

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

“You inherit this rivalry when you come to Mizzou as a player or a coach. It’s one of the great rivalries of college football. I’ve said this every year — you can throw the records out. It means so much to each team and it certainly means so much to our fans.” Pinkel on Kansas-Missouri

