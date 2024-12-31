Snap Counts for Mizzou in the Music City Bowl, Season Tracker
The No.19-ranked Missouri Tigers had the chance to see some faces in different roles in a 27-24 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl.
Although, the group of freshmen that were expected to see elevated opportunity didn't see the field all that often.
Below is the full snap counts for the game, along with the final tallies for Missouri in 2024.
Missouri Snap Counts vs. Iowa
Offense
LG Cayden Green, 68, 99%
RT Mitchell Walters, 68, 99%
C Drake Heismeyer, 68, 99%
QB Brady Cook, 68, 99%
LT Marcus Bryant, 68, 99%
RG Cam'Ron Johnson, 68, 99%
WR Marquis Johnson, 54, 78%
TE Jordon Harris, 54, 78%
WR Joshua Manning, 51, 74%
WR Theo Wease Jr., 32, 46%
HB Nate Noel, 31, 45%
WR Daniel Blood, 28, 41%
TE Tyler Stephens, 23, 33%
HB Marcus Carroll, 19, 28%
HB Jamal Roberts, 17, 25%
WR Logan Muckey, 17, 25%
WR James Madison II, 11, 16%
HB Tavorus Jones, 2, 3%
LT Jayven Richardson, 1, 1%
• With Luther Burden III and Mookie Cooper already out going into the game, and Theo Wease Jr. suffering an injury midway through it, this felt like a good game for freshman James Madison II to see some more opportunities at wide receiver. Marquis Johnson was the star of the show though, and Madison didn't receive a single target on minimal snaps. Daniel Blood only caught two passes.
• Also surprising to see neither Jude James nor Whit Hafer, both freshman, see the field at tight end with Missouri down Brett Norfleet.
Defense
RCB Toriano Pride Jr., 58, 100%
MLB Triston Newson, 50, 86%
WLB Corey Flagg, 50, 86%
ROLB Johnny Walker Jr., 48, 83%
DLT Chris McClellan, 47, 81%
DRT Kristian Williams, 46, 79%
RCB Nicholas Deloach Jr., 44, 76%
Star Daylan Carnell, 44, 76%
DRE Zion Young, 43, 74%
FS Marvin Burks Jr., 37, 64%
SS Tre'Vez Johnson, 35, 60%
FS Caleb Flagg, 19, 33%
DLT Sterling Webb, 19, 33%
SS Sidney Williams, 16, 28%
FS Joseph Charleston, 16, 28%
LOLB Eddie Kelly Jr., 15, 26%
DRE Jahkai Lang, 10, 17%
LCB Dreyden Norwood, 9, 16%
MLB Nicholas Rodriguez, 8, 14%
RCB Ja'Marion Wayne, 7, 12%
MLB Jeremiah Beasley, 6, 10%
DRT Jalen Marshall, 6, 10%
NT Marquis Gracial, 3, 5%
FS Trajen Greco, 1, 2%
• Similar to the offense, Nic Rodriguez and Jeremiah Beasley looked to have a great opportunity to see some more playing time in this game with Chuck Hicks opting out. But the two freshman combined for just 14 snaps. The lack of playing time for Rodriguez is especially peculiar with how often he played in the regular season.
Missouri 2024 Season Snap Counts
Offense
T Marcus Bryant, 903, 94%
T Armand Membou, 827, 86%
G Cam'Ron Johnson, 818, 85%
G Cayden Green, 812, 85%
QB Brady Cook, 741, 77%
WR Theo Wease Jr., 658, 68%
C Connor Tollison, 582, 61%
WR Luther Burden III, 537, 56%
WR Joshua Manning, 428, 45%
TE Jordon Harris, 426, 44%
TE Brett Norfleet, 403, 42%
HB Nate Noel, 372, 39%
C Drake Heismeyer, 371, 39%
G Mitchell Walters, 339, 35%
WR Mekhi Miller, 337, 35%
WR Mookie Cooper, 328, 34%
HB Marcus Carroll, 294, 31%
WR Marquis Johnson, 290, 30%
HB Jamal Roberts, 227, 24%
QB Drew Pyne, 217, 23%
TE Tyler Stephens, 150, 16%
WR Daniel Blood, 149, 16%
T Jayven Richardson, 58, 6%
G Logan Reichert, 56, 6%
G Tristan Wilson, 49, 5%
HB Kewan Lacy, 43, 4%
G Curtis Peagler, 26, 3%
HB Tavorus Jones, 26, 3%
WR Logan Muckey, 25, 3%
WR James Madison II, 24, 2%
TE Jude James, 21, 2%
WR Courtney Crutchfield, 10, 1%
C Talan Chandler, 7, 1%
TE Whit Hafer, 3, 0%
QB JR Blood, 2, 0%
Defense
CB Dreydon Norwood, 593, 76%
S Daylan Carnell, 568, 73%
CB Toriano Pride Jr., 567, 72%
ED Johnny Walker Jr., 555, 71%
S Marvin Burks Jr., 552, 70%
DI Kristian Williams, 501, 64%
LB Triston Newson, 495, 63%
ED Zion Young, 459, 58%
DI Chris McClellan, 456, 58%
S Joseph Charleston, 450, 57%
LB Corey Flagg, 443, 56%
CB Nicholas Deloach Jr., 372, 47%
S Tre'Vez Johnson, 336, 43%
DI Sterling Webb, 283, 36%
LB Chuck Hicks, 270, 34%
S Sidney Williams, 267, 34%
ED Eddie Kelly Jr., 228, 29%
ED Jahkai Lang, 144, 18%
S Caleb Flagg, 144, 18%
LB Khalil Jacobs, 139, 18%
DI Marquis Gracial, 117, 15%
DI Jalen Marshall, 117, 15%
LB Nicholas Rodriguez, 83, 11%
ED Joe Moore, 74, 9%
DI Sam Williams, 49, 6%
CB Marcus Clarke, 44, 6%
ED Williams Nwaneri, 38, 5%
ED Jaylen Brown, 37, 5%
S Trajen Greco, 37, 5%
LB Jeremiah Beasley, 36, 5%
CB Shamar McNeil, 32, 4%
CB Ja'Marion Wayne, 32, 4%
CB Phillip Roche, 24, 3%
DI Elias Williams, 11, 1%
LB Brayshawn Littlejohn, 11, 1%
LB Brian Huff, 8, 1%
CB Jaren Sensabaugh, 6, 1%
DI Justin Bodford, 6, 1%
CB Cameron Keys, 6, 1%
S Nasir Pogue, 6, 1%