The Implications of the Damon Wilson Commitment to Mizzou - The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Mizzou football reporter Michael Stamps looks at the impact the transfer commitment of former Georgia Bulldog Damon Wilson means for the Missouri Tigers in today's college football landscape.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Landing Damon Wilson may have been a massive surprise to many Missouri Tiger fans. Surprised or not, there is an important and remarkable truth staring all of those people in the face. The Tigers are a popular and well-desired destination in college football and have the ability to draw in the best talent in the country.
That was made clear when the Tigers landed Wilson. He's the fifth-best player in the transfer portal according to multiple recruiting services and also serves as a former five-star recruit. Not only that, he was productive with the Georgia Bulldogs last season, posting 22 tackles and three sacks.
Adding Wilson is also huge for another reason. If it wasn't apparent before, the idea that Missouri can recruit against the biggest and best recruiting teams in the country, in this case Ohio State and Texas, is now abundantly clear. Regardless of how much NIL money Wilson is getting compared to the other schools, he chose Missouri for a reason.
The Tigers' status and outside view as a potential destination is much different now. After two-straight 10-win seasons, the Tigers are able to compete, both on and off the field, against the best teams in the country.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Georgia EDGE Damon Wilson Transferring to Mizzou
Mizzou Adds Tight End Vince Brown II Through the Transfer Portal
Recruiting Rundown: Missouri Extends Offers to Top Talents